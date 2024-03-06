Tyrese Maxey Injury Update: Latest on Philadelphia 76er's rising star's status against Memphis Grizzlies (March 6)

Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is currently undergoing concussion evaluation ahead of the team's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 76ers are coming off a 107-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Tuesday, snapping their two-game winning streak against the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets on the road and home, respectively.

Since the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers have recorded a 3-4 record over seven games. This performance has led to them falling to the seventh position in the East and third in the Atlantic Division. During this period, the team has struggled with a -6.1 net rating, which includes an offensive rating of 112.9 and a defensive rating of 119.0.

Tyrese Maxey injury update

With Tyrese Maxey being ruled out for the game against the Nets due to a concussion sustained in the matchup with Dallas, his participation in the next game becomes a concern.

The NBA has a concussion protocol that players must pass before returning to play. This protocol is designed to ensure the player's safety, focusing on their health and preventing any long-term issues.

Given that Maxey's injury isn't considered serious, there is still a procedure that must be followed, making his status uncertain for the Wednesday game against Memphis.

The team's medical staff will closely monitor their All-Star's symptoms and progress through the league's concussion protocol.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

During the third quarter of Sunday's game in Dallas, Tyrese Maxey lost his balance while driving to the basket and collided with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee, which hit his head.

He exited the game following the incident but managed to return and complete the match, contributing 24 points to the 76ers' 120-116 win.

Earlier in the season, he was sidelined for three games due to an ankle injury and missed an additional game because of an illness, bringing his total absences to five games.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers is set to be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SE MEM, providing home and away coverage respectively.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Fans looking to live-stream the action can do so through NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV, with subscription options available for those who wish to continue the service.