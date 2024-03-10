Tyrese Maxey Injury Update: Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star guard's status revealed against New York Knicks (March 10)

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the upcoming contest against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The 76ers, with a record of 35-28, hold the seventh spot in the East following a series of setbacks, including three consecutive losses and a 3-7 performance in their most recent 10 games.

In their latest outing, the 76ers were defeated 103-95 by the New Orleans Pelicans on their home court. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. put up a valiant effort, combining for 41 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrese Maxey injury update

Almost a week has passed since Tyrese Maxey was injured. The incident occurred during last Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks when Maxey's head collided with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee, prompting his immediate departure from the court for a concussion evaluation.

Initially, Maxey received clearance to rejoin the game, defeating the Mavericks without noticeable complications to the All-Star guard. It wasn't until Tuesday that he began to exhibit symptoms of a concussion.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers listed him out for the game against the Brooklyn Nets, opting to send him back to Philadelphia for rest and recuperation. This move signaled that he was placed into the NBA's concussion protocol.

After the Sixers' Friday morning shootaround, he engaged in an individual workout session, suggesting improvement in his condition.

He stands to miss his fourth straight game. In the eight games the Sixers have played without their All-Star guard this season, they've yet to secure a win.

Despite engaging in closely contested games this week, the team has found it challenging to find even a single win.

The Sixers have not yet set a specific timeline for his return to the court. Adopting a day-by-day approach, they began by declaring him out and continue to monitor his progress closely.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

In the third quarter of last Sunday's contest in Dallas, Tyrese stumbled as he was making his way to the basket and ended up colliding with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee, resulting in a blow to his head.

Expand Tweet

Following the collision, he left the game, but impressively, he made a return to finish the matchup, scoring 24 points and aiding the 76ers in securing a 120-116 victory.

Earlier in the season, an ankle injury benched him for three games, and he sat out another game due to illness, accumulating a total of eight missed games.