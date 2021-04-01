UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs odds, lines & predictions: March Madness picks - April 3, 2021

The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Final Four, entering the matchup as heavy favorites. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are on the verge of perfection, just two wins away from an undefeated college basketball season.

UCLA shocked Michigan in order to make the top four, earning a wild two-point victory in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga has only reached the national championship game once in school history, falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2017. The Bulldogs look to be the strongest group in March Madness, but the UCLA Bruins will also present a viable threat if they heat up offensively.

Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs - March Madness 2021: Final Four

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021; 8:34 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March Madness 2021 bets: UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs betting odds, lines and over/under

The UCLA Bruins celebrate Elite Eight victory over Michigan

The UCLA Bruins started their dance against the Michigan State Spartans in the first four. After securing a 11-seed with the win, they went on to take out BYU and Abeline Christian to reach the Sweet Sixteen. The Bruins then outlasted 2nd-seed Alabama and top-seed Michigan to reach their 19th Final Four in school history.

UCLA Bruins

The players to watch for the UCLA Bruins are Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell. The backcourt duo have combined for just under 26 points and seven assists per game thus far, but will need more production on Saturday against the high-powered Bulldogs.

Johnny Juzang has 18 of UCLA's 27 first half points vs. Michigan 🔥 #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/OHMAaduBhJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Johnny Juzang exploded for 28 points in UCLA's Sweet Sixteen victory, accounting for more than half of the Bruins' offense. The talented guards will need their best performance on both ends of the floor, but the Bruins may have a little more magic this March.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' key players will be Corey Kispert and Drew Timme, a talented frontcourt duo that combine for 38 points and 12 rebounds per game. With a team average of 92.1 points per game, the Bulldogs will likely outmatch the UCLA Bruins on all fronts.

The Man.

The Stache.

The Texan.

The Most Outstanding Player of the West Region.



Drew Timme. pic.twitter.com/JF3XEkimnm — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 31, 2021

If Kispert and Timme are able to penetrate the UCLA defense early, the Gonzaga Bulldogs should run away with a Final Four victory and bring themselves just one game away from history.

Odds:

UCLA Bruins: +14 (-110).

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -14 (-110).

Moneyline:

UCLA Bruins: +700.

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -1,100.

Over/Under:

Over: 145 (-110).

Under: 145 (-110).

UCLA vs Gonzaga Prediction

The UCLA Bruins have had an amazing run, knocking out five teams on their way to the Final Four. Their defense is playing tough and disciplined, but their offense will need to explode.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are simply dominant on both ends of the floor, hoping to secure the eighth perfect season in NCAA history. The Bulldogs are one of the heaviest favorites (-14) in March Madness history, but will have a great chance of covering and exceeding the over (O145).