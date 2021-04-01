UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have maintained their perfection, carrying a 30-0 record into the March Madness Final Four. The Bulldogs will take on this year's Cinderella story, the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins.

The Bruins shocked the first-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight, earning their first Final Four berth since 2008.

Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs - March Madness 2021: Final Four

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021; 8:34 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

UCLA Bruins Preview

UCLA have a 22-9 overall record.

The UCLA Bruins kept their magical run alive, knocking out the Michigan Wolverines with a two-point victory. The Bruins became the second First Four team to ever reach the Final Four and just the fifth 11-seed to reach the mark.

UCLA shut down Michigan's offense on Tuesday, allowing just 49 points and claiming their spot among college basketball's top four. The Bruins have many talented players, but they will need a near-perfect performance to outlast the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key Player - Johnny Juzang

Following a game-high 28 points in the Elite Eight, UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang will need another breakout performance to keep pace with the high-powered Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The 6' 6" sophomore has shone bright when his team have needed it the most, but their road hasn't come to an end just yet.

.@JohnnyJuzang leads UCLA to the men's Final Four 😤



🔵 28 Pts

🔵 11-19 FG pic.twitter.com/7iDYjzQ2OT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Juzang is averaging 15.5 points per game thus far, leading the UCLA Bruins in scoring and three-point shooting. The talented guard will be put to the test on Saturday, with Jalen Suggs likely to match up with him at both ends of the floor.

UCLA Bruins Predicted Lineup

F Cody Riley, G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, G Jamie Jaquez Jr., G Johnny Juzang.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs average 92.1 points per game.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have made light work of their first four March Madness games, winning by 16 or more points in each matchup. The Bulldogs took down the sixth-seeded USC Trojans in the Elite Eight, earning their second Final Four appearance in school history.

With Gonzaga averaging over 92 points in offense per game, the UCLA Bruins will need lots of firepower if they are going to keep pace. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this matchup, but the power of UCLA's momentum cannot be understated.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

After an off-night of shooting, Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert will need to return to form in this critical Final Four battle. Kispert finished with 18 points but shot just 30% from the field, which was well below his typical shooting efficiency.

Corey Kispert’s release is an unreal level of quickness pic.twitter.com/5q0jpGITRI — Mavs / Thunder / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) March 31, 2021

The 6' 7" senior is the captain of the Bulldogs' offense, averaging 18.9 points on 53.4% shooting this season. Corey Kispert has the potential to take over the game at any moment and should return to his dominant form on Saturday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs predicted lineup.

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs.

UCLA vs Gonzaga Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rolled through yet another round of March Madness and look like the strongest team in the tournament. The Bulldogs have hardly had to battle, winning each game by a considerable margin.

The UCLA Bruins will need to have an offensive explosion if they are going to stay in the fight, but their magical run could have a little more gas in the tank. While UCLA cannot be counted out, the Gonzaga Bulldogs should take care of business on Saturday and continue their perfect season.

Where to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.