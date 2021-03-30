UCLA Bruins vs Michigan Wolverines Prediction & Match Preview - March 30, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Michigan Wolverines have continued to impress in the NCAA Tournament, defending their status as the top-seeds in the East Region. Michigan routed Florida State in the Sweet Sixteen, reaching the Elite Eight for the fourth time in the last ten years. Taking on the top-seeded Wolverines for a place in the Final Four are the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins, the Cinderella story of March Madness this year.

Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs. Michigan Wolverines - March Madness 2021: Elite Eight

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, 9:57 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

_________________________________________________________________

UCLA Bruins Preview

The UCLA Bruins carry a 21-9 overall record

The UCLA Bruins pulled off another upset on Sunday, taking down the 2nd-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in an overtime thriller. The Bruins have now successfully gone from the First Four to the Elite Eight, the first team in NCAA history to do so.

UCLA is playing their best basketball at an opportune time, but Michigan will represent their toughest opponent yet. If the UCLA Bruins can keep-up their offensive production, they should be very competitive against this talented Wolverines team.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

With his team's season on the line, sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. came through in the clutch and delivered a dazzling overtime performance. Despite his 6'6" frame, Jaquez is the UCLA Bruins' top rebounder with over 6.5 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr showing he’s a winner. Camarillo graduate hitting big shots in overtime and has played entire game. And Bruins look like they are Elite Eight bound. Improbable run. And Jaquez is certainly the glue of the team. — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) March 29, 2021

In the Sweet Sixteen victory over Alabama, Jaquez tallied a team-high 17 points on 48% shooting. The Bruins should give the Michigan Wolverines a very good game and could even pull out another upset with another big night from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

UCLA Bruins Predicted Lineup

F Cody Riley, G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, G Jamie Jaquez Jr., G Johnny Juzang

_________________________________________________________________

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Advertisement

Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have shown zero weaknesses to this point in the NCAA tournament, taking down each of their first three opponents by eight or more points. The Wolverines suffered a huge loss before March Madness, with Isaiah Livers being ruled out for the season due to injury.

Juwan Howard when asked about Isaiah Livers' injury: "We don't make excuses here at Michigan." — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 28, 2021

Michigan, though, has not lost faith, however, delivering one impressive performance after another on their way to the Elite Eight. The Wolverines will be big favorites against the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins, but they still need to execute on both ends to come away with a win.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

The Michigan Wolverines ran their offense through 7'1" freshman Hunter Dickinson in the Sweet Sixteen and he did not disappoint. The young center has been fantastic all year, averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

It's been a dominant debut season for Hunter Dickinson. 👏



Now it's trophy time. 🏆@umichbball star big man @H_Dickinson24 is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year: pic.twitter.com/PvVqVJJ37B — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 9, 2021

Dickinson is also quite the force on defense, tallying 39 blocks and nine steals through 27 games. With a size advantage in the paint, Hunter Dickinson could be the key to another Michigan Wolverines Final Four appearance.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

F Brandon Johns Jr., F Franz Wagner, C Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, G Mike Smith

_________________________________________________________________

UCLA vs Michigan Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines are heavy favorites in this contest. But the UCLA Bruins have proven their worth in this tournament, earning impressive wins over some excellent teams. The Wolverines should have no problem taking down UCLA, but momentum is an incredibly strong force in this tournament. Expect a Michigan Wolverines victory, but for the UCLA Bruins to hang around for most of the game.

Where to watch UCLA vs Michigan

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.