Under the radar players for Week 11 in the NBA 2018-19 season

Toronto Raptors are the leaders of Eastern Conference

The NBA 2018-19 season has been a roller coaster ride so far, with no team running away with the conference just yet.

The Eastern Conference had the Toronto Raptors becoming runaway leaders, but injuries to key players halted their progress and now the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers are very much within touching distance with the Boston Celtics not too far behind.

Denver Nuggets are surprisingly top of the Western Conference

The Western Conference has been very turbulent this season, with no team coming out as a clear leader this season. Denver Nuggets are the team on the top of the Western Conference, with the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in close pursuit.

The team which is 14th, the New Orleans Pelicans are only seven games behind the Nuggets, making this one of the most intriguing playoff battles in a long time.

We all know the best players in the league, the ones who will perform night in and night out for their teams. Let us have a look at the players who are effective for their teams but slip under the radar.

Point Guards

#1 Rajon Rondo (Los Angeles Lakers)

Rajon Rondo is back from his injury

Rajon Rondo has just returned from his hand injury which had kept him out for more than a month. He was averaging a nice 8 points per game, along with more than 4 rebounds and almost 7 assists along with a steal a game.

His impact on the Lakers when he is on the court is stellar and makes for cheap assists + steals pickup for your DFS/weekly fantasy squads.

#2 JJ Barea (Dallas Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls

JJ Barea is one of the top rotation players in the Dallas Mavericks team this season. He is an elite playmaker and a great complementary player to Luka Doncic. He is averaging more than 11 points a game and almost 6 assists as well.

He also pulls down at least 2 rebounds a game and also manages an odd steal or a block a game. He is doing really well at the moment and is shooting really well too. He is truly an underrated star on the Mavericks roster this season.

#3 Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have had a blistering start to their season and their bench is really good at making this possible. One player who has been doing really well for them this season is their point guard, Fred VanVleet.

He is doing really well as second in line to Kyle Lowry and stepping in whenever Lowry is injured. He is averaging a good 10 points along with 4 rebounds in a bench role along with 1 steal. He is another truly under the radar player that needs more recognition.

#4 Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks)

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had trouble settling on a point guard for the past few seasons, but Mudiay has solved their problems for now.

He has been on a tear of late. He has become the first choice point guard for the Knicks and is averaging almost 15 points per game, along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds. He has been scoring with free will of late and should be a player to watch out on the Knicks for now.

