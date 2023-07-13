Unlike in New York, Obi Toppin “has a legitimate chance” to start for Indiana Pacers 

Earlier this offseason, the Indiana Pacers acquired Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks for two future second-round picks.

IndyStar Sports says that Toppin, who came off the bench in New York, has a realistic shot at starting for the Pacers:

"But unlike in New York, he has a legitimate chance and isn't buried behind a franchise cornerstone"

Toppin's basketball career reached its pinnacle during his final season with the Dayton Flyers, where he averaged an impressive 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He was recognized for his outstanding performance by winning the National College Player of the Year honors.

Subsequently, Toppin was selected by the New York Knicks as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Knicks are finalizing a trade to send Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, per @wojespn Knicks are finalizing a trade to send Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, per @wojespn https://t.co/lxa1tYql5D

Toppin has played three seasons in New York, coming off the bench behind two-time All-Star Julius Randle. He has started just 15 of his 201 games and owns career averages of seven points, three rebounds and 14.7 minutes per game.

Will Obi Toppin become a starter for the Indiana Pacers next season?

While Obi Toppin has a fresh start with the Pacers, his spot in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Rookie power forward Jarace Walker, who was selected eighth overall in the recent NBA draft, could potentially win the starting job.

Walker has been performing impressively in the NBA Summer League, averaging 12 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two steals, and two blocks per game.

Toppin and Walker are expected to have an intriguing training camp battle, competing for the starting position. Although Toppin didn't start many games with the Knicks, he showcased his abilities when given the opportunity, averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 15 starts.

Toppin has scored over 30 points on four different occasions, including a career-high 42 against the Toronto Raptors in April 2022. He also had 10 rebounds and hit six three-pointers during that contest.

If he becomes a starter for the Pacers, Toppin could surely have a breakout year next season. Blessed with a 44-inch vertical, the 2022 slam dunk contest champ will likely slam home a bunch of lob passes from point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Pacers fans can anticipate an exciting 2023-24 campaign if Toppin becomes a starter.

