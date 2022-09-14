"Upward of 15% of Black students and 12% of Latino students are not meeting the level of literacy" - Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry committed to improving literacy levels in Oakland

Steph Curry has changed the way basketball is played. Thanks to his limitless range, quick reflexes and intelligent decision-making, the Golden State Warriors guard has completely changed the NBA.

However, this is not all that Curry has achieved in his life. Together with his wife Ayesha, he has helped a lot of underprivileged people, especially children.

The couple owns the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation." Its goal is to help children achieve their maximum potential. Besides bringing the most out of every child, the foundation has a goal of ending childhood hunger and providing children with quality education.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have big goals for their foundation and are committed to improving literacy in Oakland.

Steph Curry and his wife still love Oakland

The Golden State Warriors have been the best NBA team in the past eight years. During this period, Steph Curry and his team won four championships, including one over the Boston Celtics in 2022.

Thanks to their success, the Warriors moved from Oakland to San Francisco in 2019. Despite this move, the Curry family did not forget Oakland and is committed to making things better for the children of the city.

Oakland is not exactly the best place for education, but the foundation has a goal to change that. Less than 20% of the city's public elementary schools have a library, which is very unfortunate.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have used their fame and wealth to help those who are less fortunate.

“Our main focus this year has been activating our literacy pillar,” Ayesha Curry said for Andscape.

“At the core of that is literacy, especially in the Oakland community. And upward of 15% of Black students and 12% of Latino students are not meeting the level of literacy in order to succeed in school. "

Ayesha said that the situation is uncalled for and inappropriate. Steph Curry added how there are many things that schools need to improve, from literacy to nutritious meals.

The NBA superstar and his wife founded the foundation in 2019 and have helped thousands of people. They've used their fame and wealth to make the lives of other people better, which is really admirable.

Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and its impact

Per Marc J. Spears, the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" has provided more than 25 million meals and four million pounds of groceries to Oakland.

Steph Curry's foundation has also helped more than 24,000 families with fresh produce. Furthermore, the foundation collaborated with more than 100 Oakland restaurants to deliver more than 2.5 million meals.

All of these things have not only helped starving people, but they've also put more than 850 people back to work. Considering how hard the COVID-19 pandemic was on the economy, the organization has helped even more people indirectly.

The NBA superstar has also focused on rebuilding basketball parks in Oakland. The foundation has also been involved in building and managing more than 150 Little Town Libraries.

