USA Basketball announce 44-man preliminary squad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A 44-man preliminary squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been announced by USA Basketball.

The final team will consist of just 12 players and the players in the list announced have all shown their interest to be involved with the selection process.

This is the first step in USA Basketball identifying the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo,” - Jerry Colangelo(Managing Director).

Team USA disappointed everybody last year in the World Cup where the team finished in 7th place. Having the reputation of winning three-Olympic medals, the level of performance they exhibited wasn't of an unacceptable standard.

However, after the defeat, many elite players like Stephen Curry expressed their desire to play for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Hence, team USA will be desperate to bounce back and establish themselves as the world leaders in men's basketball again.

Following is the list of the players:

Bam Adebayo LaMarcus Aldridge Harrison Barnes Bradley Beal Devin Booker Malcolm Brogdon Jaylen Brown Jimmy Butler Mike Conley Stephen Curry Anthony Davis DeMar DeRozan Andre Drummond Kevin Durant Paul George Draymond Green James Harden Montrezl Harrell Joe Harris Tobias Harris Gordon Hayward Dwight Howard Brandon Ingram Kyrie Irving LeBron James Kyle Kuzma Kawhi Leonard Damian Lillard Brook Lopez Kevin Love Kyle Lowry JaVale McGee Khris Middleton Donovan Mitchell Victor Oladipo Chris Paul Mason Plumlee Marcus Smart Jayson Tatum Klay Thompson Myles Turner Kemba Walker Russell Westbrook Derrick White