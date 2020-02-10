×
USA Basketball announce 44-man preliminary squad for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 23:33 IST

USA Basketball
USA Basketball's 44 finalists For 2020 Tokyo Olympic announced.

A 44-man preliminary squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been announced by USA Basketball.

The final team will consist of just 12 players and the players in the list announced have all shown their interest to be involved with the selection process.

This is the first step in USA Basketball identifying the 12 players who will represent the United States as members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team in Tokyo,” - Jerry Colangelo(Managing Director).

Team USA disappointed everybody last year in the World Cup where the team finished in 7th place. Having the reputation of winning three-Olympic medals, the level of performance they exhibited wasn't of an unacceptable standard.

However, after the defeat, many elite players like Stephen Curry expressed their desire to play for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Hence, team USA will be desperate to bounce back and establish themselves as the world leaders in men's basketball again.

Following is the list of the players:

  1. Bam Adebayo
  2. LaMarcus Aldridge
  3. Harrison Barnes 
  4. Bradley Beal 
  5. Devin Booker 
  6. Malcolm Brogdon 
  7. Jaylen Brown 
  8. Jimmy Butler 
  9. Mike Conley 
  10. Stephen Curry 
  11. Anthony Davis 
  12. DeMar DeRozan 
  13. Andre Drummond 
  14. Kevin Durant 
  15. Paul George 
  16. Draymond Green 
  17. James Harden 
  18. Montrezl Harrell
  19. Joe Harris 
  20. Tobias Harris 
  21. Gordon Hayward 
  22. Dwight Howard 
  23. Brandon Ingram 
  24. Kyrie Irving 
  25. LeBron James 
  26. Kyle Kuzma 
  27. Kawhi Leonard 
  28. Damian Lillard 
  29. Brook Lopez 
  30. Kevin Love 
  31. Kyle Lowry 
  32. JaVale McGee 
  33. Khris Middleton 
  34. Donovan Mitchell 
  35. Victor Oladipo 
  36. Chris Paul 
  37. Mason Plumlee
  38. Marcus Smart 
  39. Jayson Tatum 
  40. Klay Thompson 
  41. Myles Turner 
  42. Kemba Walker 
  43. Russell Westbrook 
  44. Derrick White
Published 10 Feb 2020, 23:33 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 USA National Basketball Team LeBron James Stephen Curry NBA Players
