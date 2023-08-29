USA vs Jordan Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more | FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA play their third game of the FIBA World Cup 2023 against Jordan on Wednesday, Aug. 30. With the first round of the group stage drawing to a close, this Group C game will be one of the headliners of the day.

The US have been on a roll since the tune-up games. Having won all their warm-up matches, the Americans have continued that momentum in the World Cup as well.

With two wins, USA is atop Group C with a more than even chance of making it through to the second stage. Especially after their dominant win against the Greeks, the US look like the team to beat.

Jordan, meanwhile, is at the other end of the spectrum in the group. Having lost to the New Zealand Tall Blacks in their most recent game, Jordan have slipped to 0-2 in the group.

With virtually no chance of climbing their way into the upper half of the table, Jordan will look to playing for their ranks in the Classification Games.

However, they will still fight tooth and nail to come away with a win. After a special performance from star player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the Jordanians will attempt to shock the mighty US.

USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Roster

USA

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Austin Reaves

Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart

Cameron Johnson

Paolo Banchero

Bobby Portis

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Jordan

Amin Abu Hawwas

Freddy Ibrahim

Ahmad Hamarsheh

Sami Bzai

Ahmad Hammouri

Mohammad Hussein

Zaid Abbas

Malek Kanaan

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Zane Alnajdawi

Ahmad Dwairi

USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Prediction

Although Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had an amazing performance against the Tall Blacks, the Jordan star will have a tough time repeating that against USA's defense.

The US has notched up seven blocks in each game. With Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense, the US has found a way to lock things up on the inside. Meanwhile, on the wings and perimeter, players like Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards have been hounding opponents on the ball.

The disparity between the two teams is quite large. With the sheer depth of talent available at the US' disposal, it's safe to say that they're heavily favored to win.

USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Odds

Spread: USA (-42.5), Jordan (+42.5)

Total: 185.5, USA (Over -110), Jordan (Under -110)

