Watch: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson makes a statement with thunderous dunk at FIBA World Cup 2023

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been the undisputed leader of Jordan in the FIBA World Cup 2023 and has made a great start to the tournament.

Hollis-Jefferson has shown his scoring skills in Jordan's first two games in the opening round of the World Cup and has offered some impressive highlights.

During Monday's must-win game vs. New Zealand, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made an impressive dunk early in the second quarter. Ahmad Dwairi passed him the ball and the versatile forward hit the one-handed slam over New Zealand's Finn Delany, who couldn't stop him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shines at FIBA World Cup, but it wasn't enough for Jordan

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did his best in the FIBA World Cup, but Jordan was eliminated after the 95-87 overtime loss to New Zealand.

The 28-year-old American forward was unstoppable and finished with a game-high 39 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a PIR of 32, on 12/24 shooting from the field. He spent 44 minutes on the floor and sent the game into overtime with a four-point play with 11 seconds to go.

During the game, he got "Kobe, Kobe" chants. The late Kobe Bryant was his favorite player and idol, with the forward wearing No. 24, just like the late LA Lakers and NBA legend.

Expand Tweet

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson couldn't lead his team to the win but put on another show after going for 24 points, nine boards and a PIR of 27 vs. Greece on Saturday. In both games, Jordan trailed with double digits but managed to come back, even though they came up short in the end.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson spoke to reporters after the 92-71 loss to the Greeks on Saturday:

"Being down 15, 16 then having that resiliency to come back, cut it to six, I want to give credit to my teammates, but also credit to Greece for withstanding our punch and then taking off."

Hollis-Jefferson will leave the Philippines as one of the best players of the FIBA World Cup. His performances may offer him a chance to return to the NBA, as it has been two years since he last played in the league.

Hollis-Jefferson joined the league in 2015 and spent six years in the NBA, playing for the Brooklyn Nets (2015-2019), Toronto Raptors (2019-2020) and Portland Trail Blazers (2021), respectively.

Even though he had averages of 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds during his six-year stint in the NBA, he never found a spot in the rotation of any of the 30 teams. Thus, he moved to Europe and signed with Turkish side Besiktas before playing in Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

At just 28, Hollis-Jefferson hopes his impressive performances in FIBA competitions will attract the interest of NBA teams. He could become a valuable role player with his scoring skills and athleticism, just like he showed against New Zealand and Greece in the FIBA World Cup.

Jordan will wrap up its FIBA World Cup campaign with a game against heavy favorites Team USA on Wednesday.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)