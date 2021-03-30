USC Trojans vs Gonzaga Bulldogs odds, lines & predictions: March Madness picks - March 30, 2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised through their Sweet Sixteen matchup with Creighton, earning their 29th consecutive victory and maintaining their perfect college season record. The Bulldogs will now prepare for an Elite Eight battle with the USC Trojans, who represent the sixth seed in the Western region in March Madness.

Gonzaga have won their first three games in the tournament by way of blowouts, with their 16-point win over Oklahoma being their closest battle yet. While these are remarkable, those results are on par for the explosive Bulldogs' offense, who average nearly 93 points per game.

Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans vs Gonzaga Bulldogs - March Madness: Elite Eight.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, 7:15 PM ET.

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

________________________________________________________________

March Madness 2021 bets: USC Trojans vs Gonzaga Bulldogs betting odds, lines and over/under

Isaiah White (#5) of the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have put together an impressive run to the Elite Eight, outscoring their opponents by an average of 21.3 points through three games. USC's defense has been spectacular, allowing just over 58 points per game.

Advertisement

Gonzaga seem to be an unstoppable force, but the USC Trojans could have just enough defense to slow down the mighty Bulldogs.

What is Evan Mobley wingspan?! He’s standing straight up and his hands are touching his damn ankles!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 29, 2021

USC Trojans

Freshman forward Evan Mobley and senior guard Isaiah White have stood out during March Madness and will need huge performances on Tuesday. The 7' 0" Mobley has been a force in the paint, grabbing 32 rebounds in his first three games.

ISAIAH WHIT3



Career-high 4 three-pointers

Game-high 20 points pic.twitter.com/EpGT6G66xs — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 29, 2021

Isaiah White had an all-round performance in the Sweet Sixteen, tallying 22 points on 80% shooting and recording three steals at the defensive end. If White is able to maintain the hot hand and lock down his assignment, the Trojans could pull off a shock win.

Advertisement

Gonzaga Bulldogs

The players to watch out for Gonzaga will be Corey Kispert and Drew Timme. The frontcourt duo is averaging a combined 38 points and 12 rebounds, leading the way for the high-powered Gonzaga Bulldogs offense.

Zags’ Drew Timme brought the handlebar mustache to The Dance 👨



Epic. pic.twitter.com/egavgI5lw4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

Drew Timme has been outstanding, too, recording 52 points and 19 boards in his last two games.

Timme brought some flair to the dance as well, sporting a handlebar moustache at the beginning of March Madness. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will hope to keep cruising into the final four, but USC's defenders could put up a fight.

Odds:

USC Trojans: +9 (-110).

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -9 (-110).

Moneyline:

USC Trojans: +350.

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -475.

Over/Under:

Over: 153.5 (-110).

Under: 153.5 (-110).

_________________________________________________________________

USC vs Gonzaga Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the heavy favorites in this matchup, carrying a perfect 29-0 record. The Bulldogs have had average margin of victories of over 20 points, so covering nine points should be well within their reach.

The USC Trojans could be the best defense Gonzaga will see all season and will be fighting until the final horn for an upset victory. While USC's journey to the Elite Eight has been impressive, their road will likely end on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga to cover at (-9) and for the offenses to combine for under 153.5 points.