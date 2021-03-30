USC Trojans vs Gonzaga Bulldogs prediction & match preview - March 30, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs kept their perfect season alive with a blowout victory over Creighton in the Sweet Sixteen. March Madness is heating up, with just eight teams remaining and three top-seeds in the mix. Hoping to snap the Bulldogs' streak will be the USC Trojans, appearing in their first Elite Eight since 2001. The Trojans, representing the 6th-seed, will be playing for their first Final Four appearance in 67 years.

Match details

Fixture: USC Trojans vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - March Madness: Elite Eight

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, 7:15 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

USC Trojans preview

USC Trojans take a 14-point victory over Oregon in the Sweet Sixteen

The USC Trojans are being given a very slim chance to win this game, but after three straight blowout victories, they should not be counted out. The Trojans are shutting down offenses, allowing just 58.3 points per game during March Madness.

With a talented frontcourt and sharpshooting guards, the USC Trojans have earned their spot in the Elite Eight and should not be taken lightly. If the Trojans are able to minimize production of the powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs, they could sneak away with a Final Four berth.

Key player - Isaiah White

Following a breakout performance in the Sweet Sixteen, USC Trojans guard Isaiah White will need to stay hot to outlast the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Tuesday. The 6'7" guard was nearly automatic from beyond, shooting 80% from three on his way to a team-high 22 points against Oregon.

#USC senior guard Isaiah White: "All I know is that this team is special and we believe we can beat anyone." — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) March 29, 2021

The Trojans will have their toughest task of the season on Tuesday, but a big performance from senior Isaiah White could spark them into the Final Four.

USC Trojans predicted lineup

F Isaiah Mobley, F Evan Mobley, G Tahj Eaddy, G Drew Peterson, G Isaiah White

Gonzaga Bulldogs preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few celebrates his fourth Elite Eight berth

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built quite the product, becoming a college basketball dynasty with their fourth Elite Eight appearance in the last six years. The Bulldogs carry a perfect 29-0 record, hardly even breaking a sweat along the way.

Gonzaga averages over 92 points per game, nearly 20 points more than the USC Trojans' offense. If the Gonzaga Bulldogs are able to execute their offense with the same efficiency they have displayed, they should handle USC and move one step closer to their first title.

Key player - Drew Timme

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme loves mustaches and March Madness. The handlebar mustache-toting sophomore has been nothing short of brilliant in the tournament thus far, averaging a team-high 20.6 points in the last three games.

Drew Timme makes the defender jump 😮 pic.twitter.com/6VSYoRHPcv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

Timme has shown great improvement throughout the year, even ranging out into three-point land more often. The 6'10" sophomore has given the Gonzaga Bulldogs some big production, but their jobs are far from done.

Gonzaga Bulldogs predicted lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

USC vs Gonzaga prediction

The USC Trojans have put together a magical season, advancing much further in March Madness than anticipated. Unfortunately, the Trojans are in the same region as the powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. With the top offense in the NCAA and some strong defending to back it up, the Bulldogs have hardly been challenged.

ESPN gives Gonzaga an 80.3% chance to win this game, by far the biggest advantage given in the Elite Eight. I agree with the experts, however, as the Gonzaga Bulldogs seem too strong to stop and should roll to another victory.

Where to watch USC vs Gonzaga

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.