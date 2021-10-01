Utah Jazz 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Utah Jazz had a rather successful 2020-21 NBA regular season. Emerging as the first seed in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs, the Jazz looked poised to make a solid playoff run.

However, their superstar Donovan Mitchell missed a number of games before the playoffs due to injury. With this pressure, the Jazz went into the postseason with their first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After winning the first round convincingly in five games, the Utah Jazz faced title favorites, the LA Clippers. After taking a commanding two-game lead early in the series, the Jazz hit a wall. Losing the next four games even after Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was injured in Game 4, the Jazz's title hopes were crushed in the Western Conference semifinals.

After another heartbreaking series loss in the NBA playoffs, the Utah Jazz look set to return in the 2021-22 NBA season with the momentum from their regular-season success in mind.

Utah Jazz's roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Utah Jazz had a tried-and-tested formula heading into the NBA playoffs last season. With a great system in place devised by head coach Quin Snyder, the Jazz's ball movement and their second-best three-point shooting percentage in the 2020-21 season put the NBA on notice.

Having signed players who perfectly complemented the system, the Utah Jazz also did a good job of retaining their core pieces, such as Mike Conley.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Mike Conley has agreed to a three-year, $72.5M contract to stay with the Utah Jazz, his agents Steve Heumann and Jess Holtz tell @wojespn Mike Conley has agreed to a three-year, $72.5M contract to stay with the Utah Jazz, his agents Steve Heumann and Jess Holtz tell @wojespn. https://t.co/rhH2fdfJeP

While they saw the departure of players such as Derrick Favors, the Utah Jazz made some key moves in the 2021 NBA offseason. By signing Hassan Whiteside, they have added a big man who can rebound and protect the rim.

They also signed Rudy Gay, a key player for the San Antonio Spurs. Gay gives the team serious veteran insight as well as a decent scoring punch off the bench. The Utah Jazz also added Eric Paschall, who played last season with the Golden State Warriors.

While there weren't any blockbuster moves taking place, the Jazz added players who fit the system and could support the core of their team.

Important storylines for Utah Jazz' training camp

Utah Jazz exited the playoffs after a loss to the LA Clippers in Game 6

1. How does veteran presence help the Utah Jazz lineup?

Experience in the NBA goes a long way. Veterans can bring a lot of knowledge that can alter a team's approach to the game. This goes a long way in the playoffs. A changed perspective can change the way a team carries itself through the fatigue of playoff basketball.

Veteran experience is necessary as it helps players acclimatize to the game a lot faster. Veterans who have played in the league are used to playing in a system, and the best way to get used to a new one is by getting hands-on experience.

As the Utah Jazz have added significant veterans to their roster, the team looks set to spend less time inculcating new players and more time going into practice sets, scrimmages and systemic drills.

2. The rise of Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has shown signs of being a bonafide superstar in the league. With all the right components that make a competitor, Mitchell is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA.

Since his rookie season in 2016-17, Donovan Mitchell has put the league on notice with his explosive playing style. Likened to Dwyane Wade, Mitchell has continued to improve with every season.

A greater asset for the Utah Jazz is Mitchell's ability to show up on the big stage. His ability to perform and score under pressure was on display in the NBA Bubble in 2020 when he played against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 1 YEAR AGO TODAY



Donovan Mitchell🔥

51 PTS (15/27 FG, 4 3PT)

7 AST, 4 REB, W



Jamal Murray🔥

50 PTS (18/31 FG, 9 3PT)

11 REB, 7 AST, 0 TO

1 YEAR AGO TODAY



Donovan Mitchell🔥

51 PTS (15/27 FG, 4 3PT)

7 AST, 4 REB, W



Jamal Murray🔥

50 PTS (18/31 FG, 9 3PT)

11 REB, 7 AST, 0 TO

https://t.co/TJgNrKGy9S

Mitchell has only continued to improve as a player, and there is a lot that the superstar has to offer.

3. Rudy Gobert's minutes

A big part of the Utah Jazz's problems in the postseason comes from the number of minutes their starting big man plays. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Star Rudy Gobert is a big reason for the Jazz's success.

However, because of Gobert's defensive efforts, he often finds himself in foul trouble, which limits the number of minutes he can play.

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Since you all wanted me to, I asked Quin Snyder about Rudy Gobert's minutes: Since you all wanted me to, I asked Quin Snyder about Rudy Gobert's minutes: https://t.co/Q65SYRV2la

In the playoffs last season, Rudy Gobert averaged 32.6 minutes per game. His unavailability in a greater capacity poses a risk to Utah's postseason aspirations.

As Gobert continues to anchor the defense for the Utah Jazz, not having him in crucial moments seeks to hurt the team in the long run.

With the addition of Hassan Whiteside, the Jazz might be able to support the minutes that Gobert plays each game. However, how they approach the new dynamic and how they can protect Gobert in late-game situations will be worth following going into training camp.

Predicted starting lineup for the Utah Jazz heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The Utah Jazz had a great regular-season run in the 2020-21 season. With a 52-20 record, they established solid chemistry in their starting unit as their offense clicked.

As mentioned earlier, the Jazz also did a great job of retaining most of their pieces. With Mike Conley re-signing, the Utah Jazz's guard rotation remains unchanged. However, with Bojan Bogdanovic recovering from injury, he may potentially miss the start of the season.

Also Read

Considering Bogdanovic's absence from the small forward position, the potential starting five early in the 2021-22 NBA season could be:

Point Guard: Mike Conley | Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward: Joe Ingles | Power Forward: Royce O'Neal | Center: Rudy Gobert

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh