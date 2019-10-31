Utah Jazz: 3 Players that could make the 2020 All-Star game

Donovan Mitchell

The 2019-20 NBA season is just a week old, but Utah Jazz fans are already speculating as to which members of the current roster could make the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. Despite being among the Western Conference's most consistent teams over the past few years, only Gordon Hayward (2017) has made the All-Star Game since Deron Williams made back-to-back appearances in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Nevertheless, the Jazz enter the new season in a strong position following an excellent off-season, and the team is likely to have at least one player present in Chicago.

On that note, here we take a look at the three Utah players that are in with a chance of being named as an All-Star this season.

#3 Mike Conley

Mike Conley remains without an appearance at the annual All-Star Game

Mike Conley completed a trade to the Jazz during the early weeks of the off-season, and the point guard was widely viewed as a considerable upgrade over the departed Ricky Rubio. However, Conley has started the season in dismal form - shooting just 15% from the field during his first four appearances for his new team.

While Conley's early season form has been a concern for the Jazz, it was always likely that he would need a few games to adapt after spending more than a decade with the same team. It is also worth remembering that Conley is coming off a season where he averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds with one of the NBA's worst teams.

If Conley can regain his confidence and form over the next two months he could at the very least replicate those numbers. And the 32-year-old would be a popular choice for the All-Star Game after narrowly missing out over the past few seasons.

Conley faces intense competition at point guard, but he will be in with a chance of featuring in Chicago if he can play an important role in guiding the Jazz towards the top of the West.

