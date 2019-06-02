×
Utah Jazz: 3 Players that the Jazz shouldn't bring back for the 19-20 season

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29   //    02 Jun 2019, 00:14 IST

Ricky Rubio is among the players that could leave the Jazz this summer
Ricky Rubio is among the players that could leave the Jazz this summer

Following a blistering run of form during the second half of the 17-18 season, the Utah Jazz entered the 18-19 campaign with the belief that they could contend with the best teams in the West.

And, while they once again started the season slowly, the Jazz recovered to finish 5th in the West standings thanks to an impressive 50-32 record. Entering the postseason, confidence was high, however, a comprehensive 4-1 series defeat to the Houston Rockets highlighted the need to further improve the roster.

The franchise is believed to be keen on adding an All-Star guard to play alongside Donovan Mitchell, and with limited cap space, departures are also likely. So, as we head towards the offseason, here are three players that the Jazz should be looking to move on.

#3 Dante Exum

Dante Exum has failed to make much of an impact during his four seasons with the Utah Jazz
Dante Exum has failed to make much of an impact during his four seasons with the Utah Jazz

Dante Exum was selected by the Utah Jazz with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, although he has yet to live up to his potential. The point guard has started just 68 games during his four seasons in Utah, and his minutes during the 18-19 season were at an all-time low (15.8 per game).

During his limited time on the court, Exum managed to average just 6.9 points and 2.6 assists per game, and he didn't feature at all during the playoffs. At 23, Exum still has plenty of time to improve, however, if the Jazz are serious about competing now, they simply cannot afford to pay the Australian nearly $20 million over the next two seasons.

Ultimately, Exum's salary could be used towards improving the depth of the bench, and it is hard to find any reason as to why the Jazz should bring him back next season.

