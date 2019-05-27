Utah Jazz: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Utah Jazz had a disappointing postseason this year

The Utah Jazz were one of the favorites to make it to the playoffs this season in the Western Conference but a horrible start to the season had experts rethink their decision. A surge in the second half led them to a comfortable 5th seed and they won 50 games.

Yet, they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets, who were too good to handle for the Jazz. Even though they suffered disappointment in the postseason, they gave their fans a lot to cheer about throughout the regular season. Here are the top 3 individual performances from the Utah Jazz season:

#3 Rudy Gobert against the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Smart Home Arena:

Utah Jazz had a huge presence in the paint in Gobert

Rudy Gobert has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA all season long. Even though he has not been the go-to guy on the offensive end for the Jazz, he is the reason why they are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Sure, people claim that he has struggles defending in the perimeter and gets exposed defensively there, but this season, he improved his game a lot and was a serviceable defender in the perimeter while being his destructive self for the opposition in the paint.

The game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 25th, 2018 was probably his best game of the season for the Jazz. He was involved both offensively and defensively for the Jazz and led them from the front to a blowout win, 117-96.

The former Defensive Player of the Year scored 18 points, shooting 70% from the field. He grabbed himself 14 rebounds, 4 of them on the offensive end of the floor. He was an enigma in defense, grabbing 1 steal and swatting a career-high 7 shots on his way to a win.

While the Jazz ended the season on a low note, getting knocked out of the first round in just 5 games, Gobert's performance in this game became a catalyst for their run in the 2nd half of the regular season.

Final stat line: 18 points, 7-10 FG, 14 rebounds, 1 steal, 7 blocks, and 3 TOs in 33 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers

