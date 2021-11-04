Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Utah will try to extend its current two-game winning streak against the Atlanta Hawks, who are off to an even 4-4 start. Donovan Mitchell and the reigning Western Conference player of the week, Rudy Gobert, have been leading Utah Jazz’s blistering pace out of the gate. They’ll be at the forefront of the team’s attack against the dangerous Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks ran into a Brooklyn Nets team that is seemingly starting to turn things around. Their often inconsistent play has led them to an unexpected .500 record since making the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Hawks will have to be much better against the flawless display that the Utah Jazz have been showing this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Thursday, November 4th; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, November 5th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah’s 6-1 record is every bit as impressive as their play early into the season. Coach Quin Snyder’s team ranks in the top 5 of most statistical categories on both ends of the floor. They stifle opponents on defense and can match any team’s firepower on offense.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been dominant as usual, but it has been the play of point guard Mike Conley that has excited many. Fresh off his first-ever All-Star selection last season, the veteran has been shooting very well this season.

Conley’s 65.1% true shooting percentage blows last year’s average of 58.9% out of the water. His three-point shooting efficiency of 48.7% is another overwhelming performance that dwarfs the 38% of his career.

The efficiency of his shooting is quite remarkable considering that many of the best marksmen in the league like Trae Young and Damian Lillard are struggling.

Mike Conley’s blistering start has made the Utah Jazz even more formidable.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell’s production across different statistical categories is slightly down, but he remains the fulcrum of the Utah Jazz’s offense. He struggled mightily in the first few games but has since rebounded to his usual self. Although he’s playing in career-low minutes, Mitchell’s importance is very evident in Utah’s early-season surge.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Donovan Mitchell put the moves on Davion Mitchell. 🔥



Donovan Mitchell put the moves on Davion Mitchell. 🔥 https://t.co/Erw2NyOTtJ

More impressively, heading into the game against the Atlanta Hawks, Mitchell is +86 in the minutes he played, which tops the league. The Utah Jazz are outscoring opponents by 86 points when the two-time All-Star is on the floor.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neal | C - Rudy Gobert

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks will have to be better in every facet of their game to beat the Utah Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks are 1-4 on the road, so the comforts of the State Farm Arena could bode well for them against the Utah Jazz. Coach Nate McMillans’ team hasn’t shown yet the consistency of the stubborn team that surprised many in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hawks were determined coming into the season to be better as a defensive unit. Their 108.1 Defensive Rating in their first 8 games is so much better than last campaign’s 113.3. However, this season’s average is only good for 20th in the league. Their middling defense is one of the causes of their unexpected start. They are only 1-3 in their last four games because of a leaky defense.

The Atlanta Hawks are enjoying a banner year, though, from Cam Reddish. Atlanta’s athletic and talented small forward is finally healthy heading into the season. He carried over his confident display in last season’s playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks this season. He is currently annihilating his career averages. The third-year pro is already the Hawks’ second-leading scorer and is poised to improve as the season progresses.

Key Player - Trae Young

Compounding the Atlanta Hawks’ somewhat rocky start is Trae Young’s inefficient shooting of the three-ball. He is only shooting 27.3% from deep, which is the lowest in his career by a considerable distance. His true shooting average of 52.9% is also another bottom dweller in his stat.

That being said, he is still the Atlanta Hawks’ undisputed best player. Trae Young’s scoring and assists are head and shoulders above the nearest teammate. Despite the attention he commands on defense, he still manages to lead the team in different ways.

There is no doubt that despite his shooting struggles, the Utah Jazz will be scheming against him to pull off a win.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - De’Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Jazz vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have been really solid, if not spectacular, this season. Their only loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls was close throughout and could have gone either way. They have the kind of defense that is almost subtle in their efficiency. The effects of that defense often surprise many.

The Atlanta Hawks will be straining to test themselves against yet another top-notch team in the Utah Jazz. In their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, they could just not make their most crucial baskets and get over the hump. They’ll be eager to see what they can do against an elite team.

It will be an exciting matchup that could give the Utah Jazz a slight because of their defense. It has been a defense that has traveled well in the NBA so far. The Jazz could extend their winning streak by the skin of their teeth against the Atlanta Hawks.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Hawks game?

The AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Atlanta will air the matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks live. The NBA League Pass covers the same game simultaneously. Radio commentary is available via WZGC and KZNS/KTUB.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee