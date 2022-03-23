Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report,  Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads- March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Boston Celtics in an NBA regular-season game at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 23. In the only matchup between the two sides this season, the Jazz were the team that prevailed. Donovon Mitchell scored 34 points on that occasion to help the team get to a 137-130 win.

The Jazz head into this game after a disappointing defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite trying their best in the fourth quarter, the team failed to get the better of the Nets. KD scored 37 points, while also making nine rebounds and eight assists. Bruce Brown also stepped up as he scored 22 points to help the Nets get to a 114-106 win.

The Celtics, on the other hand, got to a brilliant win against the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points to keep the team in the game. Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams also had big nights as they combined for 45 points to make things easier for the Celtics.

Young guard Ter Mann put on a show by scoring 35 points on 61.9% shooting from the field, but his effort was not enough to stop the Celtics, who took a 132-123 win.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have reported three players as part of their injury report. Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House Jr. and Udoka Azubuike have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Out Left Calf Strain Danuel House Jr Out Left Knee Bone Bruise Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have reported two players as part of their injury report. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III have both been listed as probable for the game. Smart did not play the game against the OKC Thunder due to a non-covid related illness. If he feels better, Smart would take the court for the game against the Jazz. Williams has been listed as probable due to a right knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams III Probable Right Knee Tendinopathy Marcus Smart Probable Non Covid Illness

Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) - PROBABLE

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Utah:
Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) - PROBABLE
Robert Williams (right patella tendinopathy) - PROBABLE

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Utah Jazz 45-27 +180 Over 220.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Boston Celtics 45-28 -225 Under 220.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Celtics are being chosen as the favorites to win this game because of their recent spell of brilliance. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played extremely well and with them firing, the Celtics have been a tough side to stop.

Although the Jazz are one of the best teams in the West, the oddsmakers have given the Celtics the better odds because of their terrific performances on both ends of the floor in recent games.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

The Jazz have gone under the points total in their last six road games. The Jazz are 6-4 in their last 10 games overall. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 31.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 5.6 APG in his last five games.

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

The Celtics have scored more than 110 points in seven out of the last ten games The Celtics have a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. Jayson Tatum has scored 30 points or more eight times in his last 10 outings.

The Jazz have won seven of their last 10 games between the Celtics.

The Jazz are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against the Celtics.

The Celtics have a 21-16 record at home, while the Jazz are 19-16 when playing on the road.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Juancho Hernangomez | Center - Rudy Gobert

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Jaylen Brown | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford

Edited by Rohit Mishra