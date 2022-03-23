Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Boston Celtics in a battle of heavyweights at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The Jazz won their only meeting this season, winning 137-130.

The Jazz are coming into this game after a disappointing 114-106 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, while Jordan Clarkson contributed 19 points in 37 minutes off the bench. However, Kevin Durant bagged 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the way for the Nets.

The Celtics, meanwhile, bagged an impressive 132-123 win on the road against a young and talented OKC Thunder team. Jayson Tatum contributed 36 points on 57.9% shooting, while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 25 points.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, Mar. 23, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, Mar. 24; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks

The Utah Jazz, 45-27, have had an impressive campaign. After a stunning start, the team had a rough patch at the start of 2022 but have picked up the pace and are looking to be back to their best. They are currently fourth in the West, and with nine games left, they are looking to finish in the top 3.

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson have been in impressive form for the Jazz.

The Jazz will look to beat the Celtics on Wednesday to put pressure on the Golden State Warriors (47-25), who are third in the West. The Celtics are going to be a tough opponent to break down, but the Jazz seemingly have enough firepower to take them down.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley; G - Donovan Mitchell; F - Royce O'Neale; F - Juancho Hernangomez; C - Rudy Gobert.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics (45-28) have been one of the most in-form teams in the league since the All-Star break.

After a disappointing start, many suggested breaking up the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, their impressive turnaround in form means they could make some noise in the playoffs.

Following his impressive exploits, Tatum has walked his way into the MVP conversation. However, his main focus is helping the Celtics end the regular season on a high. They are fourth in the East as they look to maintain that position till the end of the regular season.

The Celtics have one of the best defenses in the league. So they will fancy their chances against the Jazz at home.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Jaylen Brown; G - Derrick White; F - Jayson Tatum; F - Grant Williams; C - Al Horford.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Utah Jazz 45-27 +180 Over 220.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Boston Celtics 45-28 -225 Under 220.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Celtics are expected to win this game because of the stunning form they have been in over the last month.

Jayson Tatum has been firing on all cylinders and is in the form of his life. Although the Jazz are a stunning team, the oddsmakers have given the Celtics the higher odds.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Betting Tricks

Utah Jazz Betting Tricks

The Jazz have gone under the points total in their last six road games. The Jazz have lost three of their last five road games. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 31.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 5.6 APG in his last five games.

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

The Celtics have gone over the total points four of the last five times when they were the favorties. The Celtics have a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. Jayson Tatum has scored 30 points or more eight times in his last 10 outings.

Jazz vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both the Jazz and the Celtics have had impressive campaigns. However, considering the form the Celtics are in, they are expected to win at the TD Garden.

The Jazz have won seven of their last 10 games between the Celtics.

The Jazz are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against the Celtics.

The Celtics have won four of their last five games at home.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Celtics game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Boston.

