Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Utah Jazz at Spectrum Center on Friday. The last time the two teams faced-off, Rudy Gobert was dominant. He recorded a double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds in the 112-102 win.

The Jazz picked up their 28th loss of the season, losing to the Boston Celtics by 28 points – in their previous fixture. Donovan Mitchell put up a game-high 37 points, but the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored efficiently, registering a 125-97 win against the Jazz.

The Hornets, on the other hand, gave up a five-game winning streak – losing 106-121 to the New York Knicks in their previous fixture. LaMelo Ball dropped 32 points in the loss, along with nine rebounds and five assists.

The Utah Jazz (45-28) are fourth in the West, mid-way through a six-game road trip. They’re sharing the spot with the Dallas Mavericks, but are ahead of them by virtue of a 2-1 series lead against them.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets (37-36) are ninth in the East, holding on to a Play-In tournament spot. Their focus in the upcoming games will be to ramp up their defense.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert has averaged only eight rebounds in the last three games

Hassan Whiteside is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, nursing a sprain on his right foot. Danuel House Jr. will be unavailable, suffering from a bone bruise in his left knee. Bojan Bogdanovic and Udoka Azubuike will remain on the sidelines for the Jazz match-up.

Player Name Status Reason Hassan Whiteside Questionable Right foot sprain Bojan Bogdanovic Out Left calf strain Danuel House Jr. Out Left knee bone bruise Udoka Azubuike Out Right ankle sprain

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Kelly Oubre has struggled from deep in the last five games

All players except Gordon Hayward will be available as Hayward is recovering from a sprain in his left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out Left ankle sprain

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 45-28 -160 O 231.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Charlotte Hornets 37-36 +135 U 231.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110)

The Jazz are favorites to win the match-up, boasting a league-high offensive rating of 116.5, as opposed to the Hornets’ rating of 113.4 - ranked eighth. However, the Hornets are a high-scoring team, making defense equally important.

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

1. The Jazz have a 16-13 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

2. The Jazz have won three of their last five games.

3. The Jazz have a 3-6 record without Bojan Bogdanovic this season.

Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

1. The Hornets have a 19-18 record at home this season.

2. The Hornets have won four of their last five games.

3. The Hornets are averaging 27.6 assists per game this season, ranked second in the category.

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will assume backcourt duties for the Jazz, with Conley at point. Royce O’Neale and Juancho Hernangomez could fill forward positions, with Rudy Gobert manning the paint and rounding off the starting five.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will pair up on the backcourt, with Ball being the floor general. Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington will fill forward positions, with Mason Plumlee starting at center for the Hornets.

1. The Jazz have a 19-17 record on the road this season.

2. The Hornets have averaged 118.2 points in their last five games.

3. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 33.8 points in his last five outings.

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard – Mike Conley | Shooting Guard – Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward – Royce O’Neale | Power Forward – Juancho Hernangomez | Center – Rudy Gobert.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – P.J. Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee.

