Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz take on the Charlotte Hornets next on their current slate of consecutive games against Eastern Conference teams. The Jazz have the best record in the league and will hold the edge against the inconsistent Hornets.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have managed to find the winning formula this season. They've lost only once in their last 14 games and Lady Luck has been on their side as far as injuries are concerned. As has been the case over the past few seasons, Quin Snyder's men pride themselves on defense but now have plenty of scoring options too.

The biggest reason behind Utah Jazz's success is that the other role players outside of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have really stepped up. Jordan Clarkson is increasingly becoming the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year with his 17.7 points off the bench. Royce O'Neale has also been involved in several clutch plays.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a couple of tough nights but he bounced back with a double-double against the Atlanta Hawks. He will enjoy favorable matchups against the Charlotte Hornets who have a dearth of quality big men. Gobert's averaging 13.2 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this season for the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, G Bojan Bogdanovic, G Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been an exciting team to watch this season. They aren't amongst the elite but always put in a fight. Even in their latest loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, James Borrego's men managed to claw back to make it a close affair despite going down big. The Hornets are currently 10-12 for the season and in the running for the playoffs.

LaMelo Ball is the early favorite for Rookie of the Year and his chemistry with Miles Bridges has resulted in some incredible dunks. Both youngsters have impressed so far and are valuable building blocks for the Charlotte Hornets. Devonte' Graham though has been inconsistent after a breakout campaign in 2019-20.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward (left)

Gordon Hayward signed a $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets at the start of the season and he hasn't disappointed yet. He's the go-to guy for the Hornets down the stretch and is averaging 22.9 points on 50.1% shooting this year, both career-highs. He'll have extra motivation to perform against the Utah Jazz where he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F Miles Bridges, C Cody Zeller

Jazz vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are firing on all cylinders right now and their only loss in nearly a month came due to a historic performance from Nikola Jokic. The Charlotte Hornets have promising players but they've blown hot and cold of late. Expect the Jazz to pick up another road win.

Where to watch Jazz vs Hornets?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Southeast. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

