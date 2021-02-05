Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will close out their homestand with two consecutive games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the first of which takes place on Friday. Both the Northwest Division rivals are expected to miss key names for this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked good for a win against the San Antonio Spurs but a late defensive breakdown saw them end up on the losing side again. Ryan Saunders' men have seriously struggled in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns who'll miss the first game against OKC Thunder. He's in line for a return later on this road trip.

Anthony Edwards has started the last four games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and has done well. He currently leads all rookies in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Naz Reid is another youngster who's making a name for himself as a stretch center in the absence of Towns.

Advertisement

Key Player - Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley signed a $60 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of the season and is making his deal look like a good one. He's been the most reliable scorer for the team in the past month, averaging 20.1 points and five rebounds on 45.6% shooting from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Naz Reid

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder were expected to struggle in their last game against the Houston Rockets in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Even Lu Dort left the game in the first half with a knee injury. Instead, they played with high energy throughout four quarters and ended their visitors' six-game winning streak.

Advertisement

In case you missed it...



🎞️ | Game Highlights

YouTube | https://t.co/k3Ap9FVuju pic.twitter.com/a2ThRhPcRh — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 4, 2021

Both Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander are doubtful for the game against Minnesota Timberwolves but the OKC Thunder have other options. Kenrich Williams has provided quality minutes off the bench and had a season-high 19 points the other night. Rookie Theo Maledon has also impressed with his scoring ability of late.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford (middle)

Al Horford has been in great touch after returning to the OKC Thunder lineup following the birth of his daughter. Horford is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on a whopping 72.2% clip from downtown. Besides his own production, Horford is a calming presence for the Thunder youngsters.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Hamidou Diallo, G Theo Maledon, F Kenrich Williams, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Timberwolves vs Thunder Match Prediction

Advertisement

Both Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder will enter this tie hoping for a positive result. The Thunder tick more boxes on paper but they could be without their two biggest names this season. That would give the Timberwolves the edge who almost had a win in their previous outing. Expect D'Angelo Russell and co. to win this game.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Thunder?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on FOX Sports North and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021