Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz face off against the Chicago Bulls in an exciting matchup at the United Center on Friday. The Jazz are unbeaten in three games and will look to extend their run against the Chicago Bulls with a win in this encounter.

Their last game ended in a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz had seven players on the team score 10 or more points, which made things extremely easy for Utah. Rudy Gobert has looked like his usual best on defense. The French national is averaging 17.8 RPG and has made his intentions clear of getting to his fourth Defensive Player of the Year trophy. He will be hoping to put up another big performance against a strong Bulls offense on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls' unbeaten run was ended by the New York Knicks on Thursday. Despite their best efforts, they were defeated 104-103 by the Knicks team, who hung onto the end and grabbed their fourth win this season. The Bulls will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a win against the Jazz at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, October 30, 8:00 PM ET [Sunday, October 31, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

The Utah Jazz have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the past few years. They finished first in the Western Conference last season and proved to the NBA community that they can be legitimate contenders. However, they faced resilient Clippers in the second round of the playoffs and fell short of answers there.

This season, the team has once again come in with renewed spirits and sky-high expectations. They have looked great in their last three games and all their wins have come through complete team performances. Facing the Bulls is not going to be an easy task, however, the Utah Jazz will give in their best to push and get to their fourth win of the season.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the key Jazz players ever since they drafted him in 2017. He has put up big numbers the last two seasons and has been appreciated by experts for his brilliance. After leading the Jazz to a first seed finish, Mitchell will be hoping to elevate his game and take the Jazz to greater success this season. He is averaging 20.0 PPG so far and will be looking to improve on that when the Jazz take on the Bulls on Friday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Bojan Bogdanovic, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls Preview

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a great start to the season. They have won four consecutive games and look to be one of the best teams in the league. The Bulls were handed their first defeat of the season by the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan had a chance to get the win on the last possession but missed the shot, which ended the Bulls' unbeaten run.

They will be hoping to keep the disappointment from that defeat aside and get going stronger against the Jazz. Their offense has been great, but the game against the Jazz will be one of the biggest tests for them, as they will be up against one of the best defenders in the league - Rudy Gobert. However, if players like DeRozan and Zach LaVine step up, the Bulls certainly stand a chance of getting the win at home.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been excellent in the past few years. He is one of the best dunkers, but over the years has built a reputation of being one of the best three-point shooters in the league. It was reported that LaVine will be playing with an injury this season. However, he is confident about it and will look to continue scoring points for the Bulls this season.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Patrick Williams, C - Nikola Vucevic

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the league this season. They have a well-balanced roster, which makes them a tough team to beat. After facing a narrow defeat against the Knicks, the Bulls will certainly be more determined to get to a win and considering the way the team has been operating up until now, it looks like they can get the better of the Jazz in this encounter at home.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Bulls game?

Streaming for NBA games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to games of all the NBA teams. The Jazz vs Bulls game will also be locally telecast on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Chicago.

