Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 6th)

The Utah Jazz start a three-game road trip with a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls. Both teams enter the game with losing streaks and will be desperately hoping to get back to the win column. The Jazz and the Bulls have had a brutal schedule in the first three weeks of the season. They hold a similar 2-5 record and will be looking to upstage one another to improve their win-loss mark.

Utah is winless on the road, losing three of those games away from Salt Lake City. Lauri Markkanen has been the only consistent performer in Will Hardy’s lineup. They’ll be in for another long night if they can’t get their acts together.

Fortunately for the Jazz, the Bulls have struggled in front of their fans. They’re 1-2 while playing on the famed United Center court. The game will likely be a seesaw battle between two teams trying to get back on the winning track.

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Game details

Team: Utah Jazz (2-5) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-5)

Date and Time: November 6, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

The Chicago Bulls play a slow, methodical and deliberate style that has not given their fans the kind of result they expected. Chicago ranks dead last in pace and is anemic to shooting three-pointers. They averaged just 30.4 attempts per game (26th) and hit only 31.0% (27th). The Bulls average just 105.0 PPG, which is 28th in the NBA.

Scoring is a sludge for the Bulls. They haven’t had one game where Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan all play well together. For a team that has largely been the same over the past three seasons, they hardly look in rhythm. The defense isn’t significantly better, either. They are 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have a much better offense than their hosts. They are 13th in both pace and offensive rating. Utah’s 35.9% three-point shooting has made them less of a grind to watch when they have the ball.

Lauri Markkanen has been the brighest spot on Utah's offense. He has continued the form that made him an All-Star last season. The Jazz need to give him more consistent support.

It has been on defense that the Jazz have sorely lacked this season. They are 27th in defensive efficiency. Their struggles on that end have been the reason for the 2-5 start.

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Jazz (+142) vs. Bulls (-168)

Spread: Jazz (+4) vs. Bulls (-4)

Total (O/U): Jazz (o222.5) vs. Bulls (u222.5)

The team that has more consistency on both ends of the floor will likely walk away with the win. Chicago’s anemic offense might just come alive against Utah’s inept defense. The Bulls could end their losing streak tonight and extend Utah’s skid to three games.

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineups

Jazz coach Will Hardy’s first five are all available. John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker should line up for tip-off.

The Bulls could roll out DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Colby White and Zach LaVine. Starting forward Patrick Williams is probable due to a left finger strain. If he’s ready, he could return to the first five and replace Torrey Craig.

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Top 3 players’ stats

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen

23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game

John Collins

14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game

Jordan Clarkson

14.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game

Bulls

Zach LaVine

22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game

DeMar DeRozan

21.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game

Nikola Vucevic

15.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game