Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will play against the Dallas Mavericks on October 6th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

In the previous game, the Jazz squad was humbled by the San Antonio Spurs. After being dominated by San Antonio in the first three quarters, Utah scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, the same as the Spurs' score. But by then it was too late for Donovan Mitchell and Co as their team lost the game by a whooping 26 point deficit. San Antonio's Dejounte Murray and Joshua Primo scored 17 points each to lead their team's offense, while Jared Butler registered 16 points for his team's losing cause.

The Dallas Mavericks are yet to play a game in the preseason. Jason Kidd's coaching prowess was proven in the 202-21 regular season where he turned the Mavs into an offensive superpower. It will be interesting to see his lineup permutations and combinations for preseason games and the results they yield.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

One crucial name that is missing from the injury report is Rudy Gobert. Gobert missed the first preseason game due to the coach's decision but will play in the game against the Mavericks. Stifle Tower is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the league and played an essential role in the Utah Jazz's getting seeded no. 1 in the Western Conference and had the best win loss ratio in the entire league.

Rudy Gay and Bojan Bogdanovic are the two players set to miss the upcoming game on Wednesday. While Bogdanovic is suffering from a sore right shoulder, Rudy Gay is healing from surgery on his right heel. Another player that sat out in the previous game was Joe Ingles but he is all set to make a return on October 6th.

Player Name

Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Soreness Rudy Gay Out Injury/Illness - Right Heel; Surgery

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks roster is without any serious injuries. The team's key players like Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis remain healthy and will play in the upcoming game. However, Dorian Finney-Smith, Frank Ntilikina and Dwight Powell will stay out of the match. The reason given by the Mavs for their absence is rest. Another player, Tyler Terry, will also miss the match as he is not present with the team due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Dorian Finney-Smith Out Rest Frank Ntilikina Out Rest Dwight Powell Out Rest Tyrell Terry Out Not with Team



Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz started their last game with Royce O'Neale, Elijah Hughes, Hassan Whiteside, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley. Considering how preseason is an opportunity for a team to experiment with their lineup, the Jazz might try a different approach against the Mavs. It is possible they will add Jordan Clarkson and Jared Butler to their starting five and also play Gobert as their starting center.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs have a phenomenal offense and will perhaps assess their defensive players that fit well with their offensive starters. We predict that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will start the game. Tim Hardaway Jr.'s three-point efficiency makes him another viable option for the Dallas Mavericks' debut preseason game.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Jordan Clarkson | Shooting Guard - Jared Butler | Small Forward - Joe Ingles | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Green | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis

