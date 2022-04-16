Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will travel to the American Airlines Center on Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round series versus the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the first playoff series between the two teams since the 2000-01 season that the Mavs won by a squeaker.

Utah and Dallas split their regular-season series, so the postseason matchup should be another thrilling back-and-forth affair. The Jazz, however, will have a distinct advantage in Game 1 due to Luka Doncic’s absence.

The Mavericks started making waves this season when they turned up their defensive intensity. Head coach Jason Kidd has done a masterful job of turning his once leaky unit into a suffocating five-man group that will be tough to play against, especially in a seven-game series.

That defense will have to be great as they will need to hold off the team with the NBA’s best offensive rating for most of the season. Without Doncic, the defense will be their ticket to pulling an upset against Utah.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Utah’s finally as healthy as they have been all season long. Udoka Azubuike (ankle) and Trent Forrest (midfoot) are the only players to have been ruled out.

Player Status Reason Azubuike, Udoka Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Surgery Forrest, Trent Out Injury/Illness - Left Midfoot; Sprain

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic is “only” designated doubtful, but numerous reports are confirming that the Mavericks will keep him sidelined. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) and Frank Nkitilina (illness) will not suit up for Dallas in Game 1.

Player Status Reason Doncic, Luka Doubtful Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain Hardaway Jr., Tim Out Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Surgery Ntilikina, Frank Out Injury/Illness - Illness; Recovery

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 49-33 -195 Over 209.5 (-110) -5 (-110) Dallas Mavericks 52-30 +165 Under 209.5 (-110) +5 (-110)

Luka Doncic can swing every game’s odds in this series, which is why the Utah Jazz, the road team, are favored to open the series with a win. The All-Star guard is the team’s best playmaker and scorer whose production will take the team’s collective effort to approximate.

Utah has been a big disappointment in the last two playoffs, but they are healthy and will be raring to put their postseason struggles behind them. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are as good as any four-man core. Not having to face Doncic will only help their cause.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points on 41.1% shooting from the field in his last 5 games. The Jazz are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games vs the Mavericks. Utah are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven road games.

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

In 17 games without Luka Doncic this season, Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.4 points on 49.3% shooting. Dallas are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games. The Mavericks are undefeated at home in their last six games.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks:

Predicted Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz

Utah's backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will be crucial in the series against Dallas. [Photo: The Salt Lake Tribune]

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will make up Utah’s backcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic, Roye O’Neal and Rudy Gobert will handle the frontline. Head coach Quin Snyder has lived and died with this first five and should use the same core group in Game 1 versus Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks' overall game plan will need to adapt without Luka Doncic. [Photo: A to Z Sports]

Without Doncic, the Mavericks could have Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson playing shooting guard and point guard, respectively. Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell should start at the forward spots and the center position.

The Dallas Mavericks are only 1-3 against the Jazz without their do-it-all superstar. Dallas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Utah. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Utah's last 15 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O’Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

