Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Game 2 of their first round series.

The Jazz had a torrid spell during the regular season after the turn of the year, as the roster was plagued by injuries to key players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. They ended the season with just four wins in their last 10 games before beating a Mavericks team without Luka Doncic in Game 1.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks cannot afford to go to Utah two games down while Doncic's presence for the second game continues to be up in the air. Dallas performed well during the regular season, ranking fifth in offensive rating and will hope to produce the same offensive brilliance in Game 2 against Utah.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Trent Forrest is unavailable due to a foot injury and so is Udoka Azubuike, as he's recovering from an ankle surgery.

Player Status Reason Trent Forrest Out Foot Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic's status for Game 2 is doubtful due to a calf injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina continue to be out due to injuries.

Player Status Reason Luka Doncic Doubtful Calf Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot Frank Ntilikina Out Illness

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 18th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Utah Jazz -220 O 205.5 -5 Dallas Mavericks -180 U 205.5 +5

The Jazz will start as the favorites because of the uncertainty surrounding Doncic's participation. That, coupled with Donovan Mitchell's exploits in Game 1, give them an edge over Dallas.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell averaged nearly 26 PPG during the regular season, The Jazz are 20-21 on the road. The Jazz won four of their last 10 regular season games

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic averaged over 28 PPG during the regular season. The Mavericks are 29-12 at home. They have won eight of their last 10 games to finish the regular season.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt should be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. Rudy Gobert should be the center.

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions. Dwight Powell is likely to start as the center.

The Mavericks ended the regular season on a four-game winning run. The Jazz won Game 1. Dallas could miss Luka Doncic in Game 2.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonavic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Reggie Bullock | Center - Dwight Powell.

