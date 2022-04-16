Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will open their 2022 playoffs on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at the American Airlines Center. Utah split their regular-season battles with Dallas and they’re the fifth and fourth seeds, respectively in the postseason.

Utah stumbled on their way out of a top-four finish and were overtaken by Dallas in the last few weeks of the regular season. The Jazz limped their way to a 4-7 finish heading into the postseason. They will have to significantly play better starting Game 1 to have a chance of winning this series.

The biggest news coming into Game 1 and the series is Luka Doncic’s status. Despite the Dallas Mavericks designating the Slovenian superstar as doubtful, the team will reportedly keep him out to give him enough time to fully recover.

Without Doncic, the Mavs will be at a clear disadvantage. “Luka Magic” has been on a roll and even made a late push for the MVP award. Losing him would be a big blow in Game 1.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16th; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 17th; 11:30 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz could decide to break-up their All-Star duo if the team continues to underachieve in the playoffs. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Utah Jazz Jazz have been a great regular-season team the past few years. Since Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert became All-Stars, they’ve become perennial contenders in the West. However, they seem to wilt with almost every postseason appearance.

There seems to be mounting pressure on the Utah Jazz to deliver or face a likely revamp when the season is over. Utah looked shaky heading into the postseason, losing a top-four spot upon which they had a stranglehold.

The Utah Jazz offense has been their bread and butter for most of the season despite the presence of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. But if they want to go deeper in the playoffs, that defense will have to hold up better.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic's calf injury looms large as the Jazz and Mavericks begin their playoff series. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

The Dallas Mavericks submitted their official injury report with Luka Doncic listed as doubtful. However, reports are coming in that he could be as good as out as Dallas is reluctant to push their superstar too soon. If that’s the case, they will be in for a tough night against a near fully-healthy Jazz squad.

Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie will handle more of the scoring burden if Doncic isn’t available. The good thing going for Jason Kidd’s team is their stellar defense.

They’ve become a stingy unit that stifles opponents to keep them in the game when their shots are not falling. They will need that defense to be at its best, especially if “Luka Magic” will be held out.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | F - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spread - April 16, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 49-33 -195 Over 209.5 (-110) -5 (-110) Dallas Mavericks 52-30 +165 Under 209.5 (-110) +5 (-110)

The Mavericks are undoubtedly the favored team had it not been for Luka Doncic’s presumed absence. Doncic leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Without him, Dallas will have plenty to make up for. No player on their roster can even approximate what the Slovenian can do, so they would have to do it as a unit.

The Utah Jazz are rightfully the favorites in Game 1. Despite carrying their struggling form on the road, they will face an undermanned Dallas team.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points on 41.1% shooting from the field in his last 5 games. The Jazz are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 games vs the Mavericks. Utah are 1-6 against the spread in their last 7 road games.

Click here to bet on Donovan Mitchell scoring over/under 26.5 points

Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

In 17 games without Luka Doncic this season, Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.4 points on 49.3% shooting. Dallas are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games. The Mavericks are undefeated at home in their last 6 games.

Click here to bet on Jalen Brunson scoring over/under 20.5 points

Jazz vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Without one of the MVP candidates this season playing for the Mavericks, the Jazz should start their 2022 postseason with a big win. Even if Dallas’ defense manages to limit the Jazz’s offense, the former would still have to find ways to score.

The Dallas Mavericks are only 1-3 against the Jazz without their do-it-all superstar. Dallas are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Utah. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Utah's last 15 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Click here to bet on DraftKings SB on the outcome of the Jazz vs Mavericks game

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game

ESPN will cover the game live on national TV. Local coverage is available via Bally Sports Dallas and ATTSN-RM.

Edited by Diptanil Roy