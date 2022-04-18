Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will continue their stay at home as they host the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center for Game Two of the series on April 18th.
The Mavericks found themselves in an unfavorable position as they lost their first game at home 93-99. Featuring the absence of a star player due to injury, the Dallas Mavericks will be vulnerable for the upcoming game as well.
With a 1-0 lead, the Utah Jazz appear to be a solid unit on the road and will attempt to build upon their success in the upcoming game as well.
Match Details
Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Date & Time - Monday, April 18th, 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, April 19th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)
Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Utah Jazz Preview
The Jazz had a solid showing on Friday to open their postseason against the Mavericks. As things stand, the Jazz enjoy the full complement of healthy players on their roster. This gives them a major advantage against Dallas on the road.
With a solid backcourt in Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz have an equally potent frontcourt with Bojan Bogdanovic emerging as an alternate scorer.
Mitchell and Bogdanovic combined for 58 points on the night. This was the only highlight offensively as the Jazz shot relatively poorly from the field overall.
With turnover rates also being a major issue for the side, Utah may look to address some of these concerns in the upcoming game.
Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup
G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert
Dallas Mavericks Preview
The Dallas Mavericks have started off their postseason on a very unfortunate note. While the loss to Utah stings, not having Luka Doncic on the floor is a much larger concern for Dallas.
Doncic sustained a calf strain just prior to the postseason. With an unknown timeline for return, Dallas will have to hope to hold on until their superstar returns to action.
The Mavericks still did a good job of competing against the Jazz with what they had. After seeing solid performances from Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavericks saw a sustained scoring effort to keep them within punching distance.
Unfortunately, their poor three-point shooting and free-throw shooting woes would get them in trouble down the stretch.
Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup
G - Jalen Brunson | G - Spencer Dinwiddie | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads
The oddsmakers have favored the Jazz to win this game against the Mavericks primarily because of the momentum in their favor and roster strength.
Donovan Mitchell is at the top of his game and paired with the rebounding and defensive presence of Rudy Gobert, the Jazz have a solid inside-outside combination.
Dallas will be severely shorthanded as Luka Doncic has been listed as questionable indefinitely due to a calf strain.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips
Utah Jazz
- The Utah Jazz are the number one ranked offense in the league (116.2).
- The Jazz have an offensive rebound % of 32.9% in the last 10 games.
- Donovan Mitchell scored 32-points to lead Utah to a win in the previous game.
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic will potentiallly miss this game.
- The Dallas Mavericks have a defensive rebound percentage of 74.8% over the last 10 games.
- The Mavericks allow 47.1 points in the paint per game.
Jazz vs Mavericks Match Predictions
The Utah Jazz should come away with another win in Game Two in Dallas. While the Mavericks will enjoy homecourt advantage yet again, not having Luka Doncic puts them in a precarious position considering how heavily reliant they were on the Slovenian.
Additionally, the lack of size in their regular rotation makes it very difficult for Dallas to contest for rebounds against the Jazz. This puts them at an additional disadvantage when preventing second chance points.
While Brunson, Dinwiddie and Bullock could push the scoring numbers, the overall lack of a scoring force makes Dallas vulnerable going forward.
Where to watch the Jazz vs Mavericks game?
The Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 The Eagle as well.