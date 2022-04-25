Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will head home to host the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center for Game 5 of their first round series on Monday, Apr. 25. The series is currently level at two games apiece.

The Jazz recorded a much-needed 100-99 win at home in Game 4 after losing two games on the spin. Nevertheless, the Mavericks will look to reclaim the lead in the series.

Game Details

Game - Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Monday, Apr. 25, 2022; 9:30 PM ET (Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022; 7:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Utah Jazz Preview

Jordan Clarkson attempts to drive past Reggie Bullock

After two consecutive losses, the Jazz did a great job of reclaiming some momentum by winning Game 4. An alley-oop play between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert helped them seal the win.

While the Jazz shot very poorly from the perimeter, they saw solid scoring performances from Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson. A key double-double by Gobert also contributed to their win.

While the Jazz won in spectacular fashion, their performance was inconsistent. With massive swings in offensive and defensive output, Utah has work to do to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jalen Brunson attempts to score on Jordan Clarkson.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss, but Luka Doncic return has come as a huge morale-booster as they head home for the next game.

Doncic missed the first three games of the series due to a calf strain. The superstar recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds on his return in the fourth game. Jalen Brunson also produced a solid performance.

Considering the close margin of defeat in Game 4, Dallas will fancy their chances at home. With all the pieces in place to dominate, the Mavs could run away with the series now that their star is back.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic in his first game of the playoffs:



30 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

2 STL



His 33.3 PPG in the playoffs is second to only Michael Jordan. Luka Doncic in his first game of the playoffs:30 PTS 10 REB4 AST2 STLHis 33.3 PPG in the playoffs is second to only Michael Jordan. https://t.co/DnWaCLUdW3

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Luka Doncic | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 2-2 +126 Over 213 (-110) +3 (-110) Dallas Mavericks 2-2 -150 Under 213 (-110) -3 (-110)

The oddsmakers marginally favor the Mavericks to win Game 5. This is probably due to their homecourt advantage and Luka Doncic's return. Doncic missed a large part of the series with a calf strain. He played the last game, which Dallas lost, so he will look to win this one.

Odds sourced from: The Action Network.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have a 20-21 record on the road. The Jazz have had an offensive rating of 115.7 in the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.8 points per game in this series.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks had a 29-12 record at home in the regular season. Luka Doncic is available for Game 5. The Mavericks have had an offensive rating of 117.6 in the playoffs.

Jazz vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Mavericks should manage a win in Game 5. With the series returning home, Dallas should be able to capitalize on their homecourt advantage.

However, considering the Jazz's performance in the last game, Utah has their task cut out. Nevertheless, with Doncic back on the floor and returning to game condition, the Mavericks should fare well.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Mavericks game?

The Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 The Eagle as well.

