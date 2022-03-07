Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

In their fifth consecutive away fixture, the Utah Jazz will travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday, March 7.

The Utah Jazz are coming off a 116-103 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder to improve to 40-23 on the season. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been in tremendous form in March. With their close 114-113 victory against the Sacramento Kings, the Mavericks are now 39-25 on the season.

Monday night's meeting will be the third meeting between the Jazz and the Mavericks this season.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 7, 2022; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 8, 2022; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz Preview

Bojan Bogdanovic in action for the Utah Jazz

The fourth-seeded Utah Jazz returned to winning ways following their latest performance against the OKC Thunder. Following up their blowout loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Jazz are now only 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz have enjoyed a fairly successful road trip, going 3-1. They have a fairly healthy roster, and have seen great performances from Donovan Mitchell. However, their key performer in Sunday's win was Bojan Bogdanovic. Registering 35 points on the night, including 11 three-pointers, Bogdanovic shot 61% from the field, with all his shot attempts being three-pointers.

StatMuse @statmuse Bojan Bogdanovic tonight:



35 PTS

11-19 FG

11-18 3P



He is the first player in NBA history to make 11+ threes in a game without making a two-pointer. Bojan Bogdanovic tonight:35 PTS11-19 FG11-18 3PHe is the first player in NBA history to make 11+ threes in a game without making a two-pointer. https://t.co/ahLkDb9Q3j

The game also saw rookie guard Trent Forrest play a significant amount of time in the starting rotation after stepping in for Mike Conley. Forrest could continue to be a starter for a while.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert goes up to block a shot.

Rudy Gobert could be a key player for the Utah Jazz in this game. The Frenchman has been a key player in their rotations. Coming off another solid performance, Gobert could be crucial to the Jazz's success on Monday.

As the defensive anchor for the Jazz, Gobert played a massive role in shutting down the rim. Although he only recorded one block in the game, the Jazz big man was key in restricting the Thunder's interior offense.

Last night, Luka Doncic iso'd Rudy Gobert on three straight possessions down the stretch.

He went 0-3.



He went 0-3. Last night, Luka Doncic iso’d Rudy Gobert on three straight possessions down the stretch.He went 0-3. https://t.co/cKhJMd5A7f

Against the Dallas Mavericks, Gobert will have to fulfill his role as a rebounding and defensive force.

As the league's leader in rebounds per game this season, the Frenchman will have to ensure Utah's success in the rebounding battle against a relatively active unit like Dallas.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Trent Forrest | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dorian Finney-Smith (right) guards Kevon Looney.

The fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks have been in tremendous form this month. On a four-game winning streak currently, the Mavericks have won four of their last five games, finding themselves only 2.5 games behind the Jazz.

The Mavericks produced an exciting performance in their comeback win against the Kings. After trailing for most of the game, the Mavericks made their move in the fourth quarter.

Thanks to the exploits of recent acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas managed to tie the game early in the fourth. As the game continued to see lead exchanges, Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith made some key shots to put Dallas ahead to secure the win.

Playing without their superstar Luka Doncic on the night, the Mavericks were well served by their role players.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie celebrates a three-pointer.

Spencer Dinwiddie could be a key player for the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming matchup. Dinwiddie was acquired via trade with the Washington Wizards. Averaging 22.3 points per game in March, Dinwiddie has been a key contributor to Dallas' success since joining them.

Coming off an incredible 36-point performance in the win against the Kings, Dinwiddie relished in a starting role in Doncic's absence.

Dinwiddie may find himself starting alongside Doncic in this game, as Brunson's status is questionable.

The 28-year old guard has also been a fairly reliable playmaker since joining Dallas. That should give the Mavericks flexibility with their second unit as well.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Luka Doncic | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Dwight Powell

Jazz vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Although a few key players may be unavailable for this game, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to win this matchup.

The Jazz are coming off a much-needed win in what has been a relatively successful road trip. However, playing the Mavericks on the road and on the second night of a back-to-back will be no easy task.

Dallas have also been in great form recently. With their new acquisitions playing a massive role in their recent success, the Mavericks will hope to see them come to the fore yet again.

Where to watch Jazz vs Mavericks game?

The Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into 97.1 FM The Eagle.

