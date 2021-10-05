Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will play their debut 2021-22 NBA preseason fixture against the Utah Jazz. The two top seeded teams in the Western Conference will battle to assert early dominance. While the Jazz have already lost their debut preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Mavs will try their best to add another loss to Utah's record.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, 8:30 PM ET ( Thursday, October 7th, 2021, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz began their preseason by losing a game against the San Antonio Spurs squad led by Dejounte Murray. Utah's underwhelming performance amidst the lack of key defenders is a set back the team will try to overcome on Wednesday.

After sitting out the previous game, Rudy Gobert might make a return during the upcoming game in a bid to aid his team on the defensive end. A monster blocker with exceptional defensive abilities, Gobert's anticipated presence could help the Utah Jazz bag their first win.

The top seeded team in the west with the best win-loss ratio in the entire league in the 2020-21 regular season, the team from Utah are capable of turning the tables on their opponents.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchel represents the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell's poor performance in the previous match was one of the major reasons for the team's loss. Another reason for the loss was the poor field goal efficiency rate by the team as the Utah camp only landed 33 of their 104 attempts. If Donovan can rediscover his shooting touch by Wednesday, his high accuracy in converting field goals could become the solution to the Utah Jazz's offensive worries.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Jared Butler, G - Donovan Mitchell, F - Royce O'Neale, F - Elijah Hughes, C - Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After a fantastic 2020-21 regular season and a tough playoffs exit at the hands of the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks will begin their season with hopes of topping their previous year's performance. In all honesty, the Mavs are justified in dreaming big. Their team is well rounded and possesses great offensive and defensive depth.

With players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith capable of assaulting their opponents downtown and landing crucial threes, the Dallas Mavericks hold lethal shooting depth. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis offer a wide variety of attacking options for their team. Frank Ntilikina's recent signing also brings defensive solidity to the team.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic against the Orlando Magic

Luka Doncic, the boy wonder, is one of the best under-25 players in the league. His offensive abilities are unparalleled. He can make step back threes, drive to the rim and dunk the ball with unbothered ease. His on-court creativity is only trumped by his tenacity to score. The Slovenian is fearless in the face of tough defense and can remain calm and focused in crucial end moments, making him one of the most clutch players in the league.

Doncic's scoring abilities are not restricted to a particular zone. He can score virtually from anywhere on the court and remains as efficient. The potential MVP candidate remains the Dallas Mavericks' main man and most potent offensive weapon.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Green, F - Tim Hardaway Jr., F - Reggie Bullock, C - Kristaps Porzingis

Jazz vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks possess unstoppable offensive depth. Jason Kidd has developed a formidable squad around Luka, a squad capable of not just being a playoffs contender but Western Conference finalists.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league and his sole presence along with an in-form Mitchell can turn the game into a tight contest. However, we believe the Dallas Mavericks will clinch the game against the Utah Jazz.

Where to watch Jazz vs Mavericks?

The Utah Jazz clash with the Dallas Mavericks will be available for viewing locally on Bally Sports South West and AT&T Sportsnet. The game can also be watched online on NBA TV by subscribing to the NBA League pass.

