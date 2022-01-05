Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz visit Ball Arena to take on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Nuggets are struggling to stay above .500 for the season while the Jazz are arguably the third-best team in the West right now.

The Utah Jazz got their six-game win streak snapped by the league's best Golden State Warriors but have rolled over other teams with ease. They are 27-10 so far this season and are right back to their dominant ways. The Jazz are one of just two teams in the entire league that are in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will go as far as their reigning MVP takes them. They are dealing with a bevy of injuries but are winning games. Several role players have stepped up in the absence of starters, but it doesn't look like they will make any noise in the playoffs. The highlight of their week was their morale-boosting victory against the Golden State Warriors on the road.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have a lengthy injury report for the first time this season. They were, surprisingly, unaffected by the recent surge of COVID cases in the NBA all this time. However, they now have their first player listed under the league's health and safety protocols. Joe Ingles entered protocols yesterday and is listed out for this game.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

Additionally, their entire starting lineup, with the exception of Mike Conley, is listed on the injury report for this game. Donovan Mitchell is probable while Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale are all questionable.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Joe Ingles Out Health and Safety Protocols Udoka Azubuike Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Left Finger Sprain Rudy Gobert Questionable Left Shoulder Inflammation Royce O'Neale Questionable Right Patellar Tendonitis Hassan Whiteside Questionable Concussion Protocols Donovan Mitchell Probable Left Lower Back Strain Jordan Clarkson Probable Lower Back Tightness

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson is also listed as probable due to lower back tightness, while Hassan Whiteside is questionable as he enters concussion protocol. Udoka Azubuike was sidelined for weeks due to his ankle injury but has now been upgraded to questionable.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier continue to be sidelined with their respective long-term injuries. Zeke Nnaji, Monte Morris and Jeff Green are under the NBA's health and safety protocols. Nnaji is questionable while Green and Morris are ruled out.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Monte Morris Out Health and Safety Protocols Jeff Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Zeke Nnaji Questionable Health and Safety Protocols PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Markus Howard Out Left Knee Sprain Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture Austin Rivers Questionable Right Thumb Sprain

Moreover, Markus Howard and Vlatko Cancar are sidelined due to a knee sprain and foot fracture respectively. Austin Rivers remains questionable due to a sprained right thumb.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will deploy their ideal lineup if all the starters play. However, looking at the sheer number of players listed on the injury report for this matchup, it does look like the team is planning on resting all these high-usage players. Mike Conley will retain his point guard role and Jared Butler will likely start as the shooting guard in place of Donovan Mitchell.

Rudy Gay is expected to start as the small forward until Bogdanovic is cleared to play and Eric Paschall will likely take the power forward role, replacing O'Neale. Elijah Hughes is expected to get frontcourt minutes as all three listed centers are questionable to play but we predict that either Azubuike or Whiteside will lace up as the five.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will deploy a new lineup if Austin Rivers doesn't play. Facundo Campazzo will start as point guard and Will Barton will join him in the backcourt. Jeff Green will likely take the small forward role and Aaron Gordon will be the power forward as usual. Nikola Jokic will retain his center position. JaMychal Green, Bones Hyland and Davon Reed will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Jared Butler | F - Rudy Gay | F - Eric Pascall | C - Hassan Whiteside.

Denver Nuggets

G - Facundo Campazzo | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

