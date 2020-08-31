Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - September 1st, 2020 | Game 7

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 1st, 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The Denver Nuggets seemed primed for a first-round exit in Game 5 itself but Jamal Murray has willed them to a series decider almost entirely on his own. The pressure is now on the Utah Jazz, who've not performed badly at all in the last two fixtures of the NBA Playoffs but now need to get their act together or go home.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz weren't the favorites at the start of the series but after the first four games, they had established themselves as clearly better than the Denver Nuggets and were one win away from sealing the deal. But now, another loss will ensure that Quin Snyder's men become the epicenter of all 3-1 jokes.

📹| @spidamitchell with 44 points & a career/playoff-high and franchise playoff-high 9 threes made in a game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cdTrjUPEEb — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 31, 2020

For the Utah Jazz, it's continuously been a case of letting the opposition back into the game. They had Game 5 in the bag but allowed Murray to mount a comeback. Even on Saturday, they started strongly but succumbed the lead closer to half-time. Besides this, the offense is flowing properly for Utah. They have plenty of contributors with five players averaging double-digits per game.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Spida has already had two 50-point outings against the Denver Nuggets this series

Donovan Mitchell has been tremendous for the Utah Jazz in the playoffs so far. He's averaged 38.4 points per game in this series which is the highest among all players in the postseason. He's tied with Jamal Murray for most made threes at 31. His scoring is what really keeps the Utah Jazz in contention all the time.

Jazz Predicted Lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have Jamal Murray to thank for keeping them alive. Nikola Jokic has taken up a secondary role for a change but with averages of 25.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 7.2 rebounds in this series, he's done a good job himself.

The Denver bench hasn't managed to get points on the board in every game but they still manage to contribute one way or the other. The likes of Mason Plumlee and Michael Porter Jr. couldn't score much in Game 6 but still combined for 17 rebounds together. Mike Malone will be hoping for a similar all-round effort against the Utah Jazz in the decider.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Murray has been on an absolute tear in the last few games against the Utah Jazz

Jamal Murray has become the go-to guy for the Denver Nuggets of late. He's averaged 47.3 points in the last three encounters while shooting at above 64%. He's been especially lethal from downtown, having gone 9-of-12 from distance in Game 6. He'll be expected to come up clutch once more.

Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Jazz vs Nuggets Match Prediction

As has been the case all series, this game will also boil down to the Donovan Mitchell vs Jamal Murray match-up. Both Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets are in with a phenomenal chance but the latter has shown the ability to dig deep when needed. Expect the Denver Nuggets to clinch a nail-biting thriller to close out the series.

Where to watch Jazz vs Nuggets?

National broadcast of the game will be available on ABC while AT&T SportsNet and Altitude Sports will carry the local coverage. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

