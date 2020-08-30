Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - August 31st, 2020 | Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Date & Time: Monday, August 31st, 2020 9 PM ET (Tuesday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

A quick offensive burst in the third quarter allowed the Houston Rockets to take control and eventually win Game 5 of their Western Conference series against the OKC Thunder. A double ejection of P.J. Tucker and Dennis Schroder worked against Billy Donovan's side in particular whose scoring completely dried up post the incident.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have made it rain from beyond the arc throughout this whole series against the OKC Thunder but in Game 5, they managed to make good use of the driving game as well. James Harden had his most efficient game in the playoffs so far, as he shot 73.3% from the field.

Mike D'Antoni's decision to leave Lu Dort open and clamp the rest of the opposition's unit worked wonders. Not only did it block all lanes to the basket for the OKC guards, but Dort also went 3-of-16. Houston Rockets played incredible defense throughout the game and will be hoping to replicate the same on Monday.

Key Player - James Harden

Advertisement

OKC Thunder have had a hard time defending The Beard

James Harden was at his lethal best on Saturday. He scored on every drive to the bucket and even Dort failed to contain him in this game. He's still not getting to the free-throw line as much as he would've loved to but his scoring from open play hasn't seen any decline. Harden's defensive efforts against OKC have also been commendable.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

OKC Thunder Preview

The lack of shooting punch from OKC Thunder's wings was on prominent display in the last outing against the Houston Rockets. Their three-guard lineup has been crucial all season, but Billy Donovan hasn't had an alternative when the likes of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dennis Schroder fail to get going.

Danilo Gallinari had one of those rare nights where he failed to drain a bucket and he hasn't been able to be as impactful in the last four games as he would've loved to. The OKC Thunder have still managed to trouble the Houston Rockets with their pesky defense and they'll be looking to build from there in Game 6.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander had a nightmare against the Houston Rockets on Saturday

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has probably been the OKC Thunder's most streaky player in the bubble. He only had four points in the last outing but he still can go for 30 on any given night if things go his way. More importantly, the Houston Rockets targeted him all night in Game 5 so he needs to shore up defensively as well.

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets have punished the OKC Thunder in their three wins so far. Their three-point game might be hit-and-miss but now they've started to drive to the basket more often. Add to this the fact that Russell Westbrook will have a bigger impact on this game. Billy Donovan's men have been very resilient all season but the Houston Rockets seem in prime position to win on Monday and close out the series 4-2.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder?

TNT will be carrying the national telecast of this tie while AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass is your go-to option for live streaming.

