Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will look to end their five-game road trip with a win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.
The Jazz have lost their last two games in a row. The Indiana Pacers handed them a 125-113 loss in their previous outing. Donovan Mitchell recorded 36 points and nine assists, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points against the Pacers. Utah struggled on defense with reigning DPOY Rudy Gobert sidelined due to covid protocols. Coach Quin Snyder also had to deal with the absence of Joe Ingles.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off a 97-92 win over the Orlando Magic. Five players scored in double-digits. Hamidou Diallo continued his fine run with a team-high 17-point efforts, while Saddiq Bey and Trey Lyles added 16 points apiece. Detroit shot 43.7% from the field and restricted their opponents to 33.7% shooting, putting in an efficient display on defense.
Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Jazz have listed five players on their injury report. Rudy Gobert, Rudy Gay, Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes are all in the league's health and safety protocols, while Malik Fitts has a wrist injury.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
The Pistons will be without five players as well. The list includes Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder and Isaiah Livers.
Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups
Utah Jazz
The Jazz are likely to deploy the same lineup they did in their previous game. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will likely start as the two guards, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Hassan Whiteside will complete the rest of the lineup.
Jordan Clarkson, Danuel House and Norvel Pelle will likely play the most minutes off the bench.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons are likely to use the same lineup as their previous game as well. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes started as the two guards in that match, while Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart played in the three frontcourt spots.
Trey Lyles, Corey Joseph and Josh Jackson will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.
Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s
Utah Jazz
Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Hassan Whiteside.
Detroit Pistons
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Killian Hayes; Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham; Small Forward - Hamidou Diallo; Power Forward - Saddiq Bey; Center - Isaiah Stewart.