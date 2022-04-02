Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

A battle between two Western Conference teams will play out on Saturday at the Chase Center as the Utah Jazz take on the Golden State Warriors. Utah trails the season series 1-2 and are looking to split their head-to-head battle.

Utah snapped out of a five-game losing skid with a much-needed win over the undermanned LA Lakers in their last game. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert led the way in keeping their top-four finish bid alive. The win was also crucial as they are also desperately trying to stay out of the complications of the play-in tournament.

The Golden State Warriors are scrambling to find their deadly early-season form after injuries to Draymond Green and Steph Curry have impacted their chemistry. Green’s return hasn’t been as smooth as he is clearly still trying to get his legs under him.

StephMuse @StephMuse_ The Warriors are 3-10 without Stephen Curry this season. MVP. The Warriors are 3-10 without Stephen Curry this season. MVP. https://t.co/IJfQn9cb3l

Despite losing to the Phoenix Suns in their last game, the Warriors’ defensive lynchpin looked like his old self. The Bay Area team will continue to lean on Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson to provide the much-needed scoring punch.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2nd; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, April 3rd; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah's poor form recently could cost them an outright playoff birth.[Photo: Sporting News]

The Utah Jazz’s 116.3 offensive rating is the best in the NBA. They’ve paced this category for most of the season and are the biggest reason why they are playoff-bound. However, their offensive prowess has taken a serious dip in their last 10 games.

Utah’s offensive rating has dropped to 110.6, which is the 12th best in the league in that span. The suddenly middling offense that is paired with an average defense has cost them valuable games, particularly in the last few weeks.

Felix Kopyto @felix_kopyto Rudy Gobert is the best defender in the nba and it’s not particularly close Rudy Gobert is the best defender in the nba and it’s not particularly close https://t.co/XtKD2IKno6

After holding a top-four seed for most of the season, they have now fallen to fifth and are desperately looking to get back into their offensive rhythm. Their biggest concern right now is to avoid the play-in and just go from there, regardless of their postseason seeding.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neal | C - Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jordan Poole has been carrying the offensive load without Steph Curry in the lineup. [Photo: NBA News Sites]

If not for a big win against the Miami Heat last March 23, the Golden State Warriors could be 0-8 in their last eight games. The game was even more remarkable as head coach Steve Kerr opted to rest Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr.

Since that incredible win, the Warriors are now on a four-game losing streak. The good news out of their recent funk is the All-Star-like play of Jordan Poole. Following Steph Curry’s injury, he’s been the Warriors’ leading scorer in all but one game.

AgendaMuse @agendasmuse Jordan Poole Has Made A League Leading 48 Threes The Past 3 Weeks and Is Shooting 48% On Those Threes. Jordan Poole Has Made A League Leading 48 Threes The Past 3 Weeks and Is Shooting 48% On Those Threes. https://t.co/SdkOVFL4Uc

JP’s growing chemistry with Klay Thompson will only make the Golden State Warriors if and when their two-time MVP comes back. The Warriors' offensive malaise has also been due to Draymond Green’s absence and struggles coming back from an injury.

Steve Kerr is confident that they’ll be business as usual once their heart and soul is back to his usual groove.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 46-31 -125 Over 218 (-115) -2 (-110) Golden State Warriors 48-29 +105 Under 218 (-105) +2 (-110)

Despite playing on their home floor, the Golden State Warriors are the slight underdogs in their matchup against the Utah Jazz due to Steph Curry’s absence. Utah, despite their struggles, have also played a bit better in the last 10 games than the Bay Area team.

The Utah Jazz also have bigger motivation as they cling precariously to the fifth seed. Every win will be crucial for them to avoid the play-in tournament.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points on 46.6% shooting from the field in his last 10 games. Utah is 0-6 against the spread in their last half a dozen games. The Jazz are 0-5 against the spread in their last 5 road games.

Click here to bet on Donovan Mitchell scoring over/under 26.5 points

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Poole is putting up 27.6 points in his last 10 games, shooting 45.7% from the field, including 40.6% from three-point range. The Warriors are 2-6 against the spread in their last 8 games. The total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Warriors’ last 12 games.

Click here to bet on Jordan Poole to score over/under 25.5 points

Jazz vs Warriors Match Prediction

Steph Curry’s absence will give the Utah Jazz a slight advantage. The Jazz could also win this game out of sheer desperation to stay out of the risky and complicated play-in tournament.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of the Jazz’s last 5 games against the Golden State Warriors. The total has gone OVER in 4 of the last 5 Warriors’ games against the Jazz at home. Golden State is only 2-8 straight up against Western Conference teams.

Click here to bet on DraftKings SB for the outcome of the Jazz vs Warriors game

Where to watch the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Bay Area and ATTSN-RM.

Edited by Parimal