Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz will take the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Monday.

The Utah Jazz, on a five-game winning streak, have seen contributions from multiple role players in the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Bojan Bogdanovic, has particularly shone, averaging more than 28 points in his last seven appearances. He is coming off a career-high 48 points against playoff hopefuls, the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are eighth in the West and well on course for a place in the play-in tournament. They have won their last two matches as they eye a strong finish to their regular season campaign. Stephen Curry is in prolific form and is having his best-ever season in terms of points scored.

Georges: 24p | 6 3pm | 2r | 2a | 2s

JC: 21p | 4a | 3r | 2 3pm

Bogey: 20p | 5r | 2a | 1 3pm

Joe: 14p | 7a | 6r | 2 3pm

Rudy: 13p | 14r | 3b

Royce: 13p | 6a | 5r

Trent: 8p | 6r | 3a

Fav: 6p | 5r | 1s

Matt: 5p | 2r | 1a

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, May 10th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 11th May; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz saw three players register more than 20 points and six who scored in double digits in their last game.

Georges Niang has averaged 16 points in his last three appearances and top-scored with 24 in his last outing, while Jordan Clarkson has continued his prolific form and is emerging as a favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert has produced a double-double in points and rebounds in five of his last seven matches.

Apart from Mitchell, Mike Conley is out of this game, while Juwan Morgan is listed as doubtful.

Key Player – Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic has been in prolific form for the Utah Jazz.

In an injury-riddled Utah Jazz roster, Bojan Bogdanovic has risen to the fore. He has also shown an improvement in defence and is averaging more than a steal per game in his last ten appearances.

He is shooting at an elite efficiency from the 3-point zone and has allowed his team to move back to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Joe Ingles; G Royce O'Neale; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Georges Niang; C Rudy Gobert.

Golden State Warriors Preview

James Wiseman is missing for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have relied heavily on Stephen Curry, while Draymond Green has produced at least a double-double in five of his last six matches. The Golden State Warriors have won their last two games despite missing several players due to injury.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was forced out with a wrist injury in his last game, while Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson continued their impressive form off the bench.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman, Eric Paschall, Damian Lee and Klay Thompson are unavailable for this game.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been in indomitable recent form, averaging 38 points in his last six appearances.

He is now leading the league in points per game and has also shown an increase in the number of dimes per outing. Curry is shooting at over 45% from the 3-point zone as he looks set to lead his team to a playoff seed.

The Utah Jazz will be a huge test, so a big Curry performance could be the need of the hour for the Golden State Warriors.

Wildest assist of the season? Just might be.@StateFarm || Assist of the Night pic.twitter.com/dmOfhsAhP4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Jazz vs Warriors Prediction

The Utah Jazz have looked unstoppable in recent games despite missing their two most prolific scorers, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Rudy Gobert has impressed as he is emerging as a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors’ two stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, have looked at their best in recent games. The two have good understanding, and the latter will look to continue his prolific form.

However, the Utah Jazz are the clear favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Warriors game?

Live coverage of the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.