Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th February 2020

Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Sunday, 9th February 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last Game Results

Utah Jazz (33-18): 117-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (7th February)

Houston Rockets (33-19): 91-127 loss to the Phoenix Suns (7th February)

Utah Jazz Preview

The Jazz's game against the Blazers was recently the talk of town after it ended in a controversial non-call on a Gobert goaltend that could've pushed the game to overtime. The game overall was pretty heated and had questionable calls and non-calls on both ends. Nevertheless, Utah got the W and are looking to get a road win in Houston.

To recap, the Jazz had a hot stretch where they won 14 of their 15 games, which included a 10-game winning streak. However, they have since fallen to the fourth seed and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are only half a game away from the fifth-seeded Houston, and this game against the new-look Rockets will determine whether they switch places in the standings or move closer to the third seed.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

Rudy Gobert was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career and deservedly so. He has been consistently good this season and could very well be named DPOY once again. He will be key to their next game as we know Utah's size advantage against this Rockets team.

As seen in the Rockets' recent game against LA, the Lakers' offense became too predictable when they thought they could just feed the ball inside most of the game and overpower Tucker and the Rockets. What Rudy can do this next game is continue to play his game and not let the Rockets out-hustle him inside the paint.

He shouldn't underestimate his opponents and he should look for putbacks, cuts, and rolls to the rim. He will most likely be challenged to guard the perimeter as all the Rockets players are shooters, and Gobert should up his game and continue to be quick on his feet.

Jazz Predicted Lineup

Bojan Bogdanović, Joe Ingles Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jr.

Houston Rockets Preview

After defeating the much bigger Lakers team, the Houston Rockets dropped their next game against the Phoenix Suns in a disappointing 36-point loss. They were on a night of a back-to-back and were missing Russell Westbrook due to load management. Nevertheless, they were just plain outplayed by the Suns since the start of the game as they gave up 46 points in just the opening quarter.

The Rockets will look to get some rest as they head back home and host the Jazz come Sunday. This will be the third time they'll be facing each other, and the Rockets have won the last two duels between them. It will be interesting to see what happens in their next game as they debut their new lineup against this Jazz team.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook was sorely missed last game as he sat out due to load management. His hustle and unique skills essentially let him play center on offense in their win against the Lakers, and this was a hole the Rockets couldn't fill against the Suns. The nine-time All-Star will be key to this next game if they want to sweep the Jazz this season.

Brodie is currently averaging 26.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this season, picking up where he left off last season in OKC. In his last game before sitting out, he tallied 41 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He should look to get similar numbers coming into the game against the Jazz. Westbrook should look to attack the lanes with the spacing he's given while also making the right decisions on when to take it to the cup or pass out for a three. He should look to be the same hustler and play into their team's system as they continue to roll with this unique lineup.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

Danuel House, Robert Covington, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Jazz vs Rockets Match Prediction

Games against these two teams are always close, and this next game shouldn't be any different. However, if the Utah Jazz could edge out the Rockets as their defense could somehow disrupt Houston's playstyle.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Rockets?

You can catch the game on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and AT&T SportsNet - Rocky Mountain. There will also be a live telecast on NBA TV and a livestream via NBA League Pass.