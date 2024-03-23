Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Utah Jazz will face the Houston Rockets on Saturday in Houston, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. E.T. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Rockets winning the previous one 127-126 in overtime.

The Jazz are 29-41 and fourth-last in the Western Conference after winning just two of their last 10 games. They are on a four-game losing streak after being defeated by the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Colin Sexton played well in the Jazz's losing effort recording 20 points, four rebounds, and five assists, while Lauri Markkanen led the scoring with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 48-21 and putting on a tremendous performance in their quest for a spot in the play-in tournament. They have won nine of their last 10 games and are riding a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Jock Landale registered 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks off the bench to lead the victory charge for the Rockets. Jalen Green led the scoring with 26 points while Dillon Brooks added 23 points to the win.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

Space City Home Network and KJZZ will broadcast the Jazz-Rockets game live. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest online via live stream on fuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+250) vs. Rockets (-323).

Spread: Jazz (+7.5) vs. Rockets (-7.5).

Total (O/U): -108 (o228.5) / -112 (u228.5).

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Preview

The Houston Rockets have been on fire lately as they put up a late-season winning stretch to fuel their chances of securing a playoff spot. They will look to keep the streak going with the home-court advantage against the Utah Jazz who are going through a slump and have not been a good away team this season.

For Saturday's contest, the Jazz have four players listed on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen will be out for the game. John Collins and Omer Yurtseven are listed as questionable and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the Rockets also have four players listed on their injury report: Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore are out for the game while Steven Adams and Tari Eason are out for the season.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Starting Lineups

Jazz coach Will Hardy is expected to use a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Amen Thompson (SF), Dillon Brooks (PF), and Jabari Smith Jr (C).

On the other hand, Rockets coach Ime Udoka will likely use a starting lineup of Keyonte George (PG), Kris Dunn (SG), Brice Sensabaugh (SF), Taylor Hendricks (PF), and John Collins (C).

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Betting Tips

Jalen Green is favored to score over 27.5 points. He has averaged 26.5 points in his past 10 games which is one point less than the prop. Moreover, he scored just seven points in the Rockets' last matchup against the Jazz. Though he's had some great nights as of late, betting on the under for his points total is advisable.

Fred VanVleet is favored to score over 16.5 points. He has averaged 17.7 points in his past 10 games and has scored under 18 points in the Rockets' previous meeting against the Raptors this season. Moreover, he is also averaging 16.6 points in the season. Given the stats, betting on the over for his points total looks solid.

Meanwhile, Keyonte George is tipped to score under 19.5 points. George is averaging 12.9 points in the season and has averaged 19.0 points in his recent 10 games. Betting on the under for his points total is advisable.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Houston Rockets have an implied victory probability of 76.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup. The Rockets are anticipated to keep their winning streak alive against the Jazz in their quest to secure a playoff spot.