Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 8th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue their five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Jazz are entering their fourth straight road game, coming off a loss against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers, meanwhile, are looking to end a six-game losing streak.

For the first time this season, the Jazz have an injury crisis. In the game against the Raptors, all their regular starters, as well as their premier sixth men, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, were unavailable. The 122-108 loss to the Raptors was their only second defeat in ten games.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are still struggling with consistency and health. They have a lot of players on the injury list, and have lost six games in a row heading into Saturday's matchup. Indiana blew a big lead in their last game, losing to the Brooklyn Nets 129-121.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz

The Jazz have eight players in their injury report against the Pacers. Six players are listed as questionable, while two are listed as out. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are out after entering the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Mike Conley and Rudy Gay were rested in the previous game, as it was the first game of a back-to-back. Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell are nursing lower back injuries, while Bojan Bogdanovic has a sprained left middle finger. Royce O'Neal has a right patellar tendonitis.

Player Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Left Middle Finger Sprain Jordan Clarkson Questionable Lower Back Tightness Mike Conley Questionable Right Knee Injury Maintenance Rudy Gay Questionable Right Heel Injury Maintenance Rudy Gobert Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe Ingles Out Health and Safety Protocols Donovan Mitchell Questionable Lower Back Strain Royce O'Neal Questionable Right Patellar Tendonitis

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have ten players in their injury list for Saturday's game against the Jazz. Three players are listed as questionable, while the remaining seven are listed as out. The three questionable players are Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Jeremy Lamb. All of them are undergoing reconditioning after getting cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Justin Anderson, Goga Bitadze, Torrey Craig, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren are still in isolation, but all of them could be cleared as early as next week. Finally, TJ McConnell continues to recover from right wrist surgery, meaning he may be out for the rest of the season.

Player Status Reason Justin Anderson Out Health and Safety Protocols Goga Bitadze Out Health and Safety Protocols Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Conditioning Torrey Craig Out Health and Safety Protocols Chris Duarte Questionable Conditioning Isaiah Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocols Jeremy Lamb Questionable Conditioning Caris LeVert Out Health and Safety Protocols TJ McConnell Out Right Wrist Surgery TJ Warren Out Health and Safety Protocols

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are expected to have most of their starting lineup back for this game. With the exception of Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert, their main rotation players were rested against the Toronto Raptors. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should start in the backcourt against the Pacers.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal will likely be the starting forwards, while Hassan Whiteside takes Gobert's place at center. The rest of their rotation should include Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers might have Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte back in the starting lineup against the Jazz. Brodgon should start at point guard alongside Brogdon at shooting guard. Justin Holiday should play small forward, with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis completing the frontcourt.

Lance Stephenson may get a few minutes off the bench after his impressive display in his last game. The same can be said for Keifer Sykes, who was signed for the rest of the season. Oshae Brissett, Jeremy Lamb and Duane Washington Jr. should complete their rotation.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovon Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Hassan Whiteside.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

