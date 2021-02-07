Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what is sure to be an exciting encounter on Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers welcome the league's best side currently - Utah Jazz. Despite losing to the Denver Nuggets last weekend, the Jazz look rampant this season, showing they mean business after their playoff disappointment in the bubble. Coach Snyder's side are top of the West with a record of 18-5 and have won 13 of the past 14 matchups.

Their opponents, the Indiana Pacers, have themselves had a positive start to the year, though have lost four of their last five and will be looking return to winning ways after agonisingly losing by one point on Friday night.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz Sixth man Jordan Clarkson vs New Orleans

At the time of reporting, it is unclear if veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. will be available for Sunday afternoon's matchup. In their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, the Utah Jazz star left the game in the third quarter and never returned with the team announcing that his absence was due to hamstring tightness.

Utah Jazz fans will be hoping the injury is not serious as the 33 year old is an integral part of the side's offensive power and is a leader on the court. Conley is currently averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 assists for the season. Aside from the guard, only Elijah Hughes is listed as out for the Jazz on Sunday.

Indiana Pacers

As for the Indiana Pacers, their injury report is far more straightforward with only long-term absentees Caris LaVert and T.J. Warren out for their encounter against the Jazz.

The Pacers have struggled with injuries in the past which has thwarted their attempts to reach the Eastern Conference Finals and will be hoping this year is a reverse of their past fortunes.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Should Mike Conley Jr. not feature for the Utah Jazz, they are lucky to have the perfect substitute in Jordan Clarkson. The 28 year-old has spent the last 4 years as a highly valuable role player yet is putting up career-high numbers this season with the Jazz and is a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.

Jordan Clarkson made 52 3-pointers in games coming off the bench in January.



Only two bench players in NBA history have made more 3-pointers in a calendar month:



75 - Eric Gordon (Dec. 2016)

54 - Dee Brown (April 1999)

52 - Wayne Ellington (Dec. 2017)

52 - Clarkson (Jan. 2021) pic.twitter.com/YGngtQahP3 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 1, 2021

Aside from Clarkson, the Utah Jazz will likely remain unchanged from the side that triumphed in Charlotte. Bojan Bogdanovic has been the side's form player recently and put up a team-high 31 points on Friday. Meanwhile, stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert continue to shine, fuelled by the criticism they have received from the league's media.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis shoots against Toronto

The Indiana Pacers benefitted massively from their bench's 41 points on Friday though it wasn't enough to overcome the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite their recent slide in form, the Pacers will likely keep the same line-up that has started together in the past 6 fixtures.

Tough night for Myles Turner vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, but it was cool to see this video package air on ESPN yesterday.



Turner tells me he’ll bounce back.



He’s still averaging a league-high 3.8 blocks per game. pic.twitter.com/sAW4rQu9wP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 4, 2021

Domantas Sabonis has been electric so far this season and is well on his way to receiving another All-Star call-up. The Croatian has taken on the bulk of Indian's offensive output since Oladipo was traded. Center Myles Turner is also putting up career-high numbers and has been the Indiana Pacers best player defensively with a league leading 3.7 blocks and 1.2 steals to go with it.

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Jordan Clarkson G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Indiana Pacers

G Jeremy Lamb, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Domantas Sabonis, F Justin Holiday, C Myles Turner