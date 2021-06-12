Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 12th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers will look to avoid going 3-0 down in their Western Conference semi-final series against the Utah Jazz when the two sides meet on Saturday at Staples Center.

The Utah Jazz recorded their sixth straight win in the 2021 NBA Playoffs with a 117-111 victory in Game 2 of the series at Vivint Arena. Inspired by star man Donovan Mitchell's 37-point outburst, the Jazz shot 55.3% from the floor and made 20 threes on the night.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers' shooting range from deep was off once again as they managed just 10 threes on 30 attempts, missing a plethora of open shots during the match. Reggie Jackson had the most points (29) on the night, while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had 27 and 21, respectively.

Was looking at Clippers’ “wide open” shooting in Game 2 (closest defender 6+ feet away) and yikes, just not a good night for wide-open shotmaking across the NBA last night. pic.twitter.com/wFazu9Iqxe — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 11, 2021

Both their stars misfired in the first half and will need to be much better to script a comeback win in this series on Saturday.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Mike Conley is yet to feature in the series between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz have listed Mike Conley (hamstring) as questionable for the match. He hasn't featured in this series so far, and there is no update on whether he will be able to return for Game 3.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers' Serge Ibaka has been sidelined for the rest of the season

Serge Ibaka underwent surgery because of his back problem and will be out until the end of the season. He is the only player listed on the LA Clippers injury report.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

If Mike Conley doesn't make his comeback in Game 3, the Utah Jazz are likely to stick to the lineup that they deployed in the first two games of the series.

The backcourt will feature Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson, Derrick Favors and Georges Niang will likely play the most minutes off the Utah Jazz bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to use the same lineup that they deployed in Game 2.

Reggie Jackson and Paul Goerge will start as guards, while forwards Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. will pair up with center Ivica Zuback on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverley are likely to play the most minutes off the LA Clippers bench.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh