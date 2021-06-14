Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 14th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers will look to defend their home court for the second straight time when they host the Utah Jazz for Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final series on Monday. The Clippers routed the Jazz in the previous match 132-106 at Staples Center.

Star duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the way for the home team, scoring 34 and 31 points, respectively. The win helped the LA Clippers cut the Utah Jazz's series lead to 1-2. The Clippers now have momentum on their side and will be eager to capitalize on it to level the series before they head back to Salt Lake City for their next match.

Kawhi and Paul George delivered for the Clippers to take Game 3 👏 pic.twitter.com/tqGPfjkj6N — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2021

The Utah Jazz struggled heavily with their shooting, making just 42.9% of their shots from the floor and getting outscored in the paint by 12 points. Donovan Mitchell was once again their best player on the night, making a 30-point contribution.

Mitchell appeared to have a problem with his ankle in the fourth quarter and did not return to the court. However, he later revealed that his ankle is completely fine.

Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic were relatively quiet in that match, scoring just 9 and 14 points, respectively, and will be hoping to make a strong comeback on Monday.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have listed Mike Conley as questionable to face the LA Clippers for Game 4. He is currently dealing with a hamstring problem and hasn't featured in the series yet. Conley's inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Mike Conley is questionable for tomorrow (mild right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 14, 2021

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka (back) remains the only player sidelined for the LA Clippers. He recently underwent surgery for a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the playoffs.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley is listed as questionable for Game 4 against the LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz could see some changes to their recent starting lineup if Mike Conley is cleared to play on Monday.

If Conley is cleared to play, he will start alongside Donovan Mitchell on the backcourt, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Joe Ingles will return to his bench role and is expected to play the most minutes along with Jordan Clarkson and Derrick Favors.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to deploy the same starting lineup that they used in Game 3.

Reggie Jackson and Paul George will start as guards, while Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley, Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Nicolas Batum.

