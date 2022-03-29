Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will play the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena for the last game of their long road trip on Tuesday, Mar 29.

Coming off a 100-114 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the Jazz have now lost four on the trot, slumping to 45-30 on the season. The Clippers (36-39) are also coming off a loss, a 122-97 blowout against the Philadelphia 76ers, losing for the fifth straight time.

Tuesday's matchup will be the final game of the season series between the Jazz and the Clippers, with the Jazz leading 2-0. With the opportunity to sweep the Clippers on their home turf, Utah will also hope to end their losing slide.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

The Jazz have slipped down the Western Conference as the regular season draws to a close. With dismal showings on their ongoing road trip, the fifth-place Jazz could slip to another spot, as Denver sits only half a game behind in sixth.

A large part of the Jazz's struggles could be attributed to the absence of their starting forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah has won three of eight games without the forward.

Additionally, Utah may also be without Rudy Gobert for this game. While he has been listed as questionable because of a leg contusion, Gobert's absence could impact the Jazz's rebounding effort and rim protection.

While it is unlikely Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley could have a poor shooting night against the Clippers, the absence of key players could be telling.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Royce O'Neale | F - Eric Paschall | C - Juancho Hernangomez.

LA Clippers Preview

Reggie Jackson attempts to shake off a defender.

The LA Clippers have struggled massively in their last few outings. While they are eighth in the West, the Clippers need to end their losing skid.

Attributing their losses to a lack of superstars is pointless. That's because they have played without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for large swathes of the season. However, they have fared rather poorly in offense.

However, there is some good news for the Clippers. Their superstar Paul George went through 5-on-5 practice and has been upgraded to questionable against the Jazz. After suffering an elbow injury in December, George will look to make a return to the side to see them through to the play-In tournament.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Paul George has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow against Utah. Paul George has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow against Utah.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Utah Jazz 45-30 -108 Over 216 (-110) +1 (-110) LA Clippers 36-39 +110 Under 216 (-110) -1 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Jazz over the Clippers primarily because of their roster strength and record against the latter.

Although the Clippers have homecourt advantage, the Jazz have beaten LA twice this season. While both teams without many key players, the Clippers could be worse off on the night.

Odds Sourced from FanDuel SB.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are 1-4 in their last five games. Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic are listed as questionable. The Jazz have the best offensive rating (116.1) in the league this season.

Click here to bet on the Jazz winning by a margin of 1-10 points against the Clippers.

LA Clippers

The Clippers have a 20-16 record at home. Paul George has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game.. LA have had a defensive rating of 118.9 in their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on the Total Points for the Jazz vs Clippers game being under 216.

Jazz vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz should emerge winners in this matchup on the road. Although the Clippers have homecourt advantage and could be boosted with Paul George's potential return, they are in disarray at the moment.

While there is an opportunity to take advantage of the lack of size on Utah's roster, the Clippers face an uphill battle.

Click here to register on FanDuel to bet on the Jazz vs Clippers game

Where to watch the Jazz vs Clippers game?

The Jazz vs Clippers game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

Edited by Bhargav