Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set on Monday versus the LA Lakers at Staples Center. The teams faced off on Saturday, with the Purple and Gold coming out on top 127-115 in overtime.

Coach Scott Snyder elected to rest Mike Conley, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert over the weekend and yet they nearly pulled off the win. In their final matchup of the season with the LA Lakers, the Utah Jazz will want to finish the season series with a win over their Western Conference rivals.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Injury Update

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have a number of players on their injury report.

https://t.co/wWGNmWnCY9’s updated Defensive Player Ladder:



1) Rudy Gobert

2) Ben Simmons

3) Myles Turner

4) Bam Adebayo

5) Giannis Antetokounmpo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 13, 2021

Rudy Gobert is listed as probable for the LA Lakers game. He has a right knee contusion that caused him to miss the Saturday meeting but that was mostly to rest him on the second night of a back-to-back game. He should be back on the court by Monday.

Aside from Gobert, Mike Conley is also probable to play. He is dealing with a sore right knee that kept him out of the lineup on Saturday.

Derrick Favors #15 and Garrison Mathews #24 battle for a rebound.

The Utah Jazz listed Derrick Favors as questionable. He has been absent the past two games due to right knee soreness. Nevertheless, Favors could make a return in the game against the 17-time champions.

Advertisement

Ersan Ilyasova is questionable as well. He is dealing with a hamstring tightness which could keep him off the floor on Monday. The discomfort occurred after the Saturday game as he played 32 minutes. The Utah Jazz will likely make a decision on his status after their morning shootaround.

Donovan Mitchell is nursing a sprained right ankle that will continue to keep him on the sidelines. Though no structural damage was revealed after undergoing an MRI last weekend, Mitchell will be out for several games.

Donovan Mitchell #45 shoots against Grayson Allen #3.

Udoka Azubuike also has a right ankle sprain which has kept him on the shelf for the past three months. It doesn’t seem likely that they will activate him for the LA Lakers game.

LA Lakers

The defending champions have once again filled up their injury report with several key players on the list.

Advertisement

Andre Drummond in 30 minutes today:



27 PTS

8 REB

3 AST

2 STL

1 BLK

66 FG% pic.twitter.com/xS8ZtATL4V — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 17, 2021

Andre Drummond is listed as probable for Monday’s Utah Jazz game. Despite playing through a bruised toe on Saturday, the LA Lakers center dominated the paint with 27 points and eight rebounds. Barring any setbacks, it looks like Drummond will be able to play for the second straight game.

Dennis Schroder is also likely to appear in tonight’s contest. He has a right foot infection but should suit up for this game just as he did on Saturday.

Another player who is probable is Markieff Morris. The LA Lakers forward has a left ankle sprain that kept him out of the lineup earlier last week, but he was able to recover in time for Saturday’s encounter. He should be ready again on Monday.

Kevin Durant #7 heads for the net as Markieff Morris #88 defends.

Finally, Marc Gasol is another player who is probable for the game against the Utah Jazz. The former All-Star is nursing a fractured finger, but he will likely be available for the Lakers game tonight.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the game despite being cleared for full-contact practice over the weekend. His next chance to play will be against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday or Saturday on the road. Davis will be on a minutes restriction once he makes a return to the court.

LeBron James reacts after a dunk by Kyle Kuzma.

The LA Lakers are also hoping to get LeBron James back, but at a much later date. He is on track to make his comeback in two to three weeks.

Jared Dudley has been ruled out for the season after he tore his right MCL earlier in the season.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Mitchell’s injury should give Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles more playing time. Trent Forrest and Matt Thomas could also see more court action, not just in the LA Lakers game, but also in the upcoming matchups.

In the event that both Favors and Ilyasova can’t play, Georges Niang and Jarrell Brantley can take their spots in the rotation.

LA Lakers

With Davis out for the second straight Utah Jazz game, Markieff Morris will likely take his spot in the starting lineup once more. James’ injury has given Kyle Kuzma the opportunity to start in the 18-year veteran’s position.

Advertisement

Another player who has played at small forward is Talen Horton-Tucker, while Alfonzo McKinnie has seen his playing time go up in the midst of the LA Lakers’ spate of injuries.

If Marc Gasol doesn’t play, it just means Montrezl Harrell should be ready to play heavy minutes as Drumm's backup center.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz:

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers:

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Markieff Morris l Center - Andre Drummond

Also Read: Top 5 active NBA players who went undrafted