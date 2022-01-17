Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The two teams are facing each other for the first time and are scheduled to meet two more times this season.

The Jazz are currently third in the Western Conference with a 29-14 record. They have been in the Top 5 in both offensive and defensive ratings for the better part of the season but have since plumetted on the defensive end. They are still 1st in offensive rating but are now ranked 12th in the league on the other end of the floor. Rudy Gobert is having a DPOY-caliber season and is 2nd in the race behind the Warriors' Draymond Green.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are struggling to maintain a record above .500. They are entering this game on a three-game losing streak and their latest defeat against the Denver Nuggets was an embarrassing 37-point blowout. Russell Westbrook is getting much of the blame for their struggles and is now reportedly on the trading block. However, he hasn't taken these trade rumors seriously and will continue to play his game regardless of what narrative is being presented in the media.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert of the Jazz reacts after a foul call

The Utah Jazz will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. They are also coming off a game against the Denver Nuggets last night. They head into this matchup with the same healthy starting lineup. Hassan Whiteside and Jared Butler are both under the league's health and safety protocols while Udoka Azubuike is undergoing conditioning to get back into game shape.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Hassan Whiteside Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Jared Butler Probable Health and Safety Protocols Udoka Azubuike Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Kendrick Nunn, who suffered a bone bruise in his knee, might be back on the floor for the LA Lakers by the end of this month. Star forward Anthony Davis will most likely be back in February. Dwight Howard is questionable due to a sore left knee and Carmelo Anthony is listed as probable for this game due to back tightness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way Dwight Howard Probable Left Knee Soreness Carmelo Anthony Questionable Lower Back Tightness

LeBron James has been listed as 'probable' in practically every injury report to give the Lakers the option to easily take him out of the lineup before any game. James has been dealing with an abdominal strain all season long. Mason Jones and Sekou Doumbouya have both been sent to the team's NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, because of their two-way contract obligations.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will deploy their ideal lineup against the Lakers. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will man the backcourt with Conley running the point. Bojan Bogdanovic will start at small forward and Royce O'Neale will retain his power forward position. Rudy Gobert is the bonafide center and players like Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gay will get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The Lakers moved LeBron James to power forward and used Dwight Howard at center in their last game against Denver to matchup against the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. If coach Vogel applies the same strategy against Rudy Gobert, then Dwight Howard will once again start in the middle with James at the four. Russell Westbrook will continue to be the starting point guard with Malik Monk joining him in the backcourt. Avery Bradley will likely start as the small forward for this game. Trevor Ariza, Stanley Johnson, Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.

