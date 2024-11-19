Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 19   

The LA Lakers are winning. They aren't pretty wins, but they are 9-4 and have taken the No. 3 seed in the stacked Western Conference. Stacking up W's will be on their mind when they host the Utah Jazz as part of their Emirates NBA Cup campaign at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (Nov. 19). It wasn't until the fag end of the previous season that the Purple and Gold started propping up wins to build a streak and make the playoffs. Now, the biggest question for the Lakers is if they can sustain this winning run.

Their Week 5 calendar is a challenge. They play all their games at home starting with the Jazz. They host the Orlando Magic and perhaps their biggest kryptonite in the Denver Nuggets. A 3-0 record this week isn't impossible, but it will require more discipline and corrections on both ends of the floor to capitalize. But first, Utah.

The Jazz are quick. They have reliable and technically astute guards in former Laker Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. They also have a formidable frontcourt in Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, who also happen to be their key scoring weapons. The Lakers have a five-pronged offense to combat the Jazz's erratic and questionable defense, making them favorites to win this matchup. Early corrections and a more clinical run can see LA wrap this up without taking the game to the wire as they have in the recent past.

The Jazz are 3-10 to start their season and head to LA after two consecutive losses. They went down to the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers earlier and will be keen to stave off defeat and record a road win. Both teams met thrice last season with LA winning the series 2-1. They also lead the Jazz 117-82 in 199 regular-season matchups.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers preview, predicted starting lineups, betting tips, and prediction

The Jazz vs Lakers contest tips off at 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT. New court and new city edition Lakers jerseys will add to the evening's festivities with local coverage on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing.

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Utah Jazz +10.5 o234.5 (-112) +425 LA Lakers -10.5 u234.5 (-110) -582

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers preview

The Lakers aren't a red-hot side, at least not yet. They have won in their kitty, but it's not been without scares to the very end. The good news for LA is their offense has finally settled down. D'Angelo Russell's bench move has yielded results and the likes of Max Christie and Dalton Knecht are used as precision tools that's worked for them. Anthony Davis continues to be a dominant presence while LeBron James continues to defy time with electric performances on both ends of the floor.

The cons are pretty much a solid list as well. The Lakers continue to turn the ball over in what comes as an absolute head-scratcher. Their defense is still below par as they are 24th in the league, allowing opponents to average roughly over 116.9 points per every 100 possessions. They are fifth in the NBA in scoring averaging 117.8 points per every 100 possessions.

Utah has seen rough waters early on in their season. They have the most turnovers per game in the league and their offense has sputtered. Their defense is questionable as they are below the Lakers in 29th place allowing 119.4 points per game. Their offense is no bright spot as they hit just over 108 points per 100 possessions. If not for a Lauri Markkanen or a Clarkson explosion, this contest on Tuesday will only go one way.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups

The Lakers will likely reward Dalton Knecht with another starting role after his 27-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans. This would mean fielding the same starting lineup from their last game.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Max Christie SF Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James C Anthony Davis

LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov. 19): Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) is listed as probable on Tuesday. Rui Hachimura (left ankle sprain) continues to remain questionable. Cam Reddish (right peroneal strain) is not on the list. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) continue to remain out.

The Jazz, barring any last-minute setback will play their previous game's starting lineup.

Position Player PG Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins C Kyle Filipowski

Utah Jazz Injury Report (Nov. 19): Walker Kessler (right hip) and Taylor Hendricks (right fibula) are ruled out of Tuesday's skirmish.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers predicted betting tips

John Collins comes in with an o/u of -118/-130 on points. Collin Sexton is -120/-120 on points. For the LA Lakers, watch out for Anthony Davis, who is -110/-118 on points, and LeBron James is -120/128 on points.

Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers prediction

The Jazz will need to put the LA Lakers under early stress if they intend to stand a chance of winning this contest. They have the firepower to stage an upset, but the LA superstar duo of James and Davis are a legitimate threat at any point in the game. Take a scrappy contest on the cards and a close Lakers win at the end of it all.

