Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The league-leading Utah Jazz will want a measure of revenge on the LA Lakers when they meet at Staples Center on Monday night.

This will be the second of a back-to-back set for the two teams, who also played in Los Angeles last Saturday.

The LA Lakers emerged with a 127-115 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz, who rested Mike Conley, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz were also without the injured Donovan Mitchell, who didn’t play because of a right ankle sprain. Even without four of their top contributors, however, Quin Snyder's men nearly won it in regulation.

A game-tying basket by Dennis Schroder with three seconds remaining forced the game into overtime, where the LA Lakers dominated.

Dennis Schroder #17 dribbles against Bogdan Bogdanovic #13

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, April 19th, 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 20th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Utah Jazz Preview

Jordan Clarkson #00 drives past Nicolas Claxton #33.

After resting Conley, Favors and Gobert, coach Quin Snyder should be playing all three players in their second game in three nights versus the LA Lakers.

Considering that they were up against a team that has gotten used to playing without its best players, the Utah Jazz did extremely well. They were one defensive stop away from winning Saturday's game, and that’s a huge confidence booster for the bench players.

Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson led the Utah Jazz in scoring with 27 points, while Joe Ingles and Ersan Ilyasova added 20 apiece.

When they face the LA Lakers again with a more complete team (sans Mitchell), the Utah Jazz should play even better. With the Phoenix Suns just 1.5 games behind them, this is a must-win for the visitors.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

This will be the first game this season that Rudy Gobert will measure himself against Andre Drummond. The two centers did not meet when Drummond was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this year.

With him now on the LA Lakers, Drummond presents a big body underneath who can make Gobert work harder defensively.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is having another sensational year and was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

Averaging 14.4 points and career-highs with 13.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, the 28-year old is the anchor that holds the Utah Jazz ship afloat with his presence underneath.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert

LA Lakers Preview

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 drives into Mike Conley #10.

Anthony Davis' return to the LA Lakers lineup seems unlikely, but there is a slight possibility that he could make his comeback on Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Even without Davis, however, the Lakers have learned to win more than a few games.

Holding the Utah Jazz to 110 points in regulation in their last matchup is a good sign. Limiting them to just five points in overtime is a testament to the LA Lakers' commitment to defense.

Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso have done an incredible job guarding the perimeter, with Drummond holding the fort down low.

If they are to win a second straight game against the team with the best record in the NBA, the LA Lakers will have to make their stand defensively once again.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond had one of his best games as a member of the LA Lakers on Saturday, when he dropped 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting against the Utah Jazz. That’s not all. He also had eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block to complete his all-around performance.

His matchup with Gobert on Monday will be the game’s most highly anticipated battle. The Lakers’ big man has the offensive advantage over his Jazz counterpart, but Gobert has the upper hand defensively.

Drummond will have to be smarter and more patient on the offensive end with a superior defender guarding him.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma l Power Forward - Markieff Morris l Center - Andre Drummond

Jazz vs Lakers Match Prediction

If the stars of both teams were around, this could have been a preview of the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, the lack of star power has relegated this to just a fun matchup to watch.

Expect the Utah Jazz to get their payback against the LA Lakers on Monday. The return of two of their starters should be enough to give them the victory.

Where to watch Jazz vs Lakers

The game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Lakers will be televised nationally by ESPN and shown locally on Spectrum SportsNet. International audiences can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

